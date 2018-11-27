Shop Khloé Kardashian's All-Time Favorite Beauty Products

These are the most popular items — from a luxe $325 face cream to a $5 drugstore dry shampoo — that Khloé Kardashian keeps on her vanity

Kaitlyn Frey
November 27, 2018 12:58 PM
<p>&#8220;To get my skin clean, first I&nbsp;wash my face&nbsp;(of course), then use two&nbsp;Neutrogena&nbsp;towelettes to remove any left-over product, including one that&#8217;s just for eyes since eyeliner and mascara can be so tricky.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/2439-khloe-kardashian-makeup-remover">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Neurogena&nbsp;Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $8.97; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FNeutrogena-Makeup-Remover-Cleansing-Face-Wipes-25-sheets%252F43493668&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Neutrogena-Makeup-Remover-Cleansing-Face-Wipes-25-sheets/43493668" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a> and Neutrogena Extra Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads, $6.46; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FNeutrogena-Extra-Gentle-Eye-Makeup-Remover-Pads-Sensitive-Skin-30-Count%252F10449619&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Neutrogena-Extra-Gentle-Eye-Makeup-Remover-Pads-Sensitive-Skin-30-Count/10449619" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
NEUTROGENA MAKEUP REMOVER

“To get my skin clean, first I wash my face (of course), then use two Neutrogena towelettes to remove any left-over product, including one that’s just for eyes since eyeliner and mascara can be so tricky.”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Neurogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $8.97; walmart.com and Neutrogena Extra Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads, $6.46; walmart.com

<p>&ldquo;This changed the texture of my skin.&rdquo;</p> <p>&ndash; Told to PEOPLE</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>La Mer Cr&eacute;me de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, $325; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fcreme-de-la-mer-moisturizing-cream%252F3057002&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/creme-de-la-mer-moisturizing-cream/3057002" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
CREME DE LA MER

“This changed the texture of my skin.”

– Told to PEOPLE

Buy It! La Mer Créme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, $325; nordstrom.com

<p>&#8220;My teeth are actually whiter &ndash; it must be the charcoal bristles! I&rsquo;m still so stunned by these results you guys. I&rsquo;ve been using my Limited Edition BURST Rose Gold brush for not even a month and my teeth feel so much cleaner! They&rsquo;re literally squeaky clean!!!!&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqc3KmZgbnX/">Instagram</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Burst Sonic Rose Gold Toothbrush, $99.99; <a href="https://www.burstoralcare.com/product/rosegold">burstoralcare.com</a></p>
BURST SONIC TOOTHBRUSH

“My teeth are actually whiter – it must be the charcoal bristles! I’m still so stunned by these results you guys. I’ve been using my Limited Edition BURST Rose Gold brush for not even a month and my teeth feel so much cleaner! They’re literally squeaky clean!!!!”

– Told on her Instagram

Buy It! Burst Sonic Rose Gold Toothbrush, $99.99; burstoralcare.com

<p>&#8220;The colors in this palette are perfect.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/2054-khloe-kardashian-how-id-spend-500-sephora">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Tarte Tartelette Flirt Eyeshadow Palette, $19; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=607166.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10002&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Ftartlette-flirt-eyeshadow-palette-P424438&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/tartlette-flirt-eyeshadow-palette-P424438" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">sephora.com</a></p>
TARTE PALETTE

“The colors in this palette are perfect.”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Tarte Tartelette Flirt Eyeshadow Palette, $19; sephora.com

<p>&#8220;I have five [Kylie Cosmetics] colors in my makeup bag. The &#8216;Koko K&#8217; shade is named after me &#8212; that was a surprise. It&#8217;s a pinky nude, which is what I wear every day.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told to PEOPLE</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Koko K, $29; <a href="http://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fkoko-k-lip-kit%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2002157" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/koko-k-lip-kit?productId=pimprod2002157" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">ulta.com</a></p>
KYLIE COSMETICS 'KOKO K' LIP KIT

“I have five [Kylie Cosmetics] colors in my makeup bag. The ‘Koko K’ shade is named after me — that was a surprise. It’s a pinky nude, which is what I wear every day.”

– Told to PEOPLE

Buy It! Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit in Koko K, $29; ulta.com

<p>&#8220;I keep this in my shower, and before I get out, I drench myself in it from head to toe.&rdquo;</p> <p>&ndash; Told to PEOPLE</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Bio-Oil Multi-Use Skincare Oil, $19.99; <a href="http://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fmultiuse-skincare-oil%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod1800041" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/multiuse-skincare-oil?productId=xlsImpprod1800041" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">ulta.com</a></p>
BIO-OIL

“I keep this in my shower, and before I get out, I drench myself in it from head to toe.”

– Told to PEOPLE

Buy It! Bio-Oil Multi-Use Skincare Oil, $19.99; ulta.com

<p>&#8220;I don&#8217;t really wear any foundation. I think it&#8217;s nice on an off-duty day to see your skin. I use concealer to spot treat any blemishes or circles under my eyes. This&nbsp;Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer&nbsp;has a really great texture that melts right into your skin (and doesn&#8217;t cake in creases) and gives amazing coverage.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/1852-khloe-kardashian-how-i-do-my-own-glam-just-4-products">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fnars-radiant-creamy-concealer%252F3479528&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/nars-radiant-creamy-concealer/3479528" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
NARS CONCEALER

“I don’t really wear any foundation. I think it’s nice on an off-duty day to see your skin. I use concealer to spot treat any blemishes or circles under my eyes. This Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer has a really great texture that melts right into your skin (and doesn’t cake in creases) and gives amazing coverage.”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30; nordstrom.com

<p>&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve worn this fragrance forever!&rdquo;</p> <p>&ndash; Told to PEOPLE</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Kai Perfume Oil, $48; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fkai-perfume-oil%252F3479138&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/kai-perfume-oil/3479138" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
KAI FRAGRANCE

“I’ve worn this fragrance forever!”

– Told to PEOPLE

Buy It! Kai Perfume Oil, $48; nordstrom.com

<p>&#8220;Three words for you: Indian. Healing. Clay. Supposedly Cleopatra used clay to get a deep pore cleansing so if it&#8217;s good enough for her, than you know it&#8217;s good enough for me.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/635-khloe-kardashian-6-beauty-products-i-love-rn">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $10.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0014P8L9W?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B0014P8L9W&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=18107d898fb5856c837da9d0c3e3fb2a" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0014P8L9W?ascsubtag=.MjA1OTU1LTA.4571a176-f25d-11e8-a4a3-87fed972da57&#038;tag=rewardstyle-20&#038;th=1" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">amazon.com</a></p>
AZTEC SECRET INDIAN CLAY MASK

“Three words for you: Indian. Healing. Clay. Supposedly Cleopatra used clay to get a deep pore cleansing so if it’s good enough for her, than you know it’s good enough for me.”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $10.95; amazon.com

<p>&#8220;Olaplex is actually a 4-step salon treatment, but here&#8217;s my hack: I buy&nbsp;Step 3&nbsp;in bulk to use as a mask at home when I&#8217;m in-between color sessions. Don&#8217;t get me wrong, I still love a little&nbsp;DIY&nbsp;coconut oil treatment, but leaving Olaplex on my hair for an hour after I get home from the gym makes my hair soft and strong!!!&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/436-khloe-kardashian-life-changing-hair-mask-i-swear">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, $28; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=607166.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10002&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Folaplex-hair-perfector-no-3-P428224&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="sephora.com " data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/olaplex-hair-perfector-no-3-P428224" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">sephora.com </a></p>
OLAPLEX NO. 3

“Olaplex is actually a 4-step salon treatment, but here’s my hack: I buy Step 3 in bulk to use as a mask at home when I’m in-between color sessions. Don’t get me wrong, I still love a little DIY coconut oil treatment, but leaving Olaplex on my hair for an hour after I get home from the gym makes my hair soft and strong!!!”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, $28; sephora.com

<p>&#8220;To keep my hair healthy, I wash it about every other day (unless I&#8217;ve gone beast mode in the gym). That&#8217;s where dry shampoo comes in and totally saves my ass, LOL. There are sooooo many great ones out there, but one of my faves is super affordable and available at any drugstore.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/2418-khloe-kardashian-hair-dry-shampoo">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo, $5.47; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FPsssst-Instant-Dry-Shampoo-5-3-oz%252F19477024&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Psssst-Instant-Dry-Shampoo-5-3-oz/19477024" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
PSSSST! DRY SHAMPOO

“To keep my hair healthy, I wash it about every other day (unless I’ve gone beast mode in the gym). That’s where dry shampoo comes in and totally saves my ass, LOL. There are sooooo many great ones out there, but one of my faves is super affordable and available at any drugstore.” 

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo, $5.47; walmart.com

<p>&#8220;I&#8217;m lucky that my skin is pretty clear for the most part, but just in case acne is lurking, I use a special face wash that I pick up from my local drugstore.&nbsp;PanOxyl&nbsp;has 10 percent benzoyl peroxide, so it&#8217;s strong enough to battle the worst breakouts.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/2422-khloe-kardashian-acne-face-wash">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>PanOxyl&nbsp;Acne Maximum Strength Foaming Face Wash, $9.48; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FPanOxyl-Acne-Maximum-Strength-Foaming-Face-Wash-5-5-Oz%252F10323032&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/PanOxyl-Acne-Maximum-Strength-Foaming-Face-Wash-5-5-Oz/10323032" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
PANOXYL CLEANSER

“I’m lucky that my skin is pretty clear for the most part, but just in case acne is lurking, I use a special face wash that I pick up from my local drugstore. PanOxyl has 10 percent benzoyl peroxide, so it’s strong enough to battle the worst breakouts.”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! PanOxyl Acne Maximum Strength Foaming Face Wash, $9.48; walmart.com

<p>&#8220;I always, ALWAYS have to get a little contour on, but I think the thing I&#8217;m most insecure about is how I contour my nose. I still can&#8217;t do it like my glam babies can. But practice makes perfect! This&nbsp;is pricey but it&#8217;s also a two-in-one. Use the highlighter to brighten and lift, and the darker shade to contour and define.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/1852-khloe-kardashian-how-i-do-my-own-glam-just-4-products">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Tom Ford&nbsp;Shade &amp; Illuminate Highlighter &amp; Shader Duet, $85; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Ftom-ford-shade-illuminate-highlighter-shader-duet%252F3622619&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tom-ford-shade-illuminate-highlighter-shader-duet/3622619" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
TOM FORD CONTOUR DUO

“I always, ALWAYS have to get a little contour on, but I think the thing I’m most insecure about is how I contour my nose. I still can’t do it like my glam babies can. But practice makes perfect! This is pricey but it’s also a two-in-one. Use the highlighter to brighten and lift, and the darker shade to contour and define.”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Highlighter & Shader Duet, $85; nordstrom.com

<p>&#8220;Yes, this is a bit of a splurge, but your baby soft hands will thank you for it.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/1962-khloe-kardashian-travel-beauty-essentials">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>La Mer The Hand Treatment, $90; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fla-mer-the-hand-treatment%252F3057062&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/la-mer-the-hand-treatment/3057062" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
LA MER HAND CREAM

“Yes, this is a bit of a splurge, but your baby soft hands will thank you for it.”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! La Mer The Hand Treatment, $90; nordstrom.com

<p>&#8220;You guys haven&#8217;t lived if you haven&#8217;t tried&nbsp;Mario Badescu Drying Lotion!!! Anytime I have a pimple, I dab it with my Drying Lotion and let it sit overnight. The next morning, it&#8217;s gone. OBSESSED!!!&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/926-khloe-kardashian-mario-badescu-drying-lotion">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17; <a href="http://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fplastic-bottle-drying-lotion%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod6200681" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/plastic-bottle-drying-lotion?productId=xlsImpprod6200681" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">ulta.com</a></p>
MARIO BADESCU DRYING LOTION

“You guys haven’t lived if you haven’t tried Mario Badescu Drying Lotion!!! Anytime I have a pimple, I dab it with my Drying Lotion and let it sit overnight. The next morning, it’s gone. OBSESSED!!!”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17; ulta.com

<p>&#8220;I never wear&nbsp;false eyelashes&nbsp;when I do my own makeup because I don&#8217;t know how to put them on and, for me, sometimes less is more. Lanc&ocirc;me Hypn&ocirc;se Custom Volume Mascara&nbsp;has been my go-to for ages.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Lanc&ocirc;me Hypn&ocirc;se Custom Volume Mascara, $27.50; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=607166.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10002&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Fhypnose-custom-volume-mascara-P65300&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/hypnose-custom-volume-mascara-P65300" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">sephora.com</a></p> <p>&ndash; Told on her website/app</p>
LANCOME MASCARA

“I never wear false eyelashes when I do my own makeup because I don’t know how to put them on and, for me, sometimes less is more. Lancôme Hypnôse Custom Volume Mascara has been my go-to for ages.”

Buy It! Lancôme Hypnôse Custom Volume Mascara, $27.50; sephora.com

– Told on her website/app

<p>&#8220;I love how it gets deep down into my pores.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told to PEOPLE</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Bliss Multi-&#8216;face&#8217;-eted All-in-One Clay Mask, $30; <a href="http://linksynergy.walmart.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622731.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=1082&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.walmart.com%252Fip%252FBliss-Multi-Face-Eted-All-In-One-Anti-Aging-Clay-Mask-2-3-Oz%252F138776294&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="walmart.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Bliss-Multi-Face-Eted-All-In-One-Anti-Aging-Clay-Mask-2-3-Oz/138776294" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">walmart.com</a></p>
BLISS CHARCOAL MASK

“I love how it gets deep down into my pores.”

– Told to PEOPLE

Buy It! Bliss Multi-‘face’-eted All-in-One Clay Mask, $30; walmart.com

<p>&#8220;I&#8217;m obsessed with these Tarte double-ended brushes right now. I have three of them: one for <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10934-131940-140818?sid=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Ftartecosmetics.com%2Fen_US%2Fmakeup%2Fbrushes-tools%2Fthe-slenderizer-bamboo-contouring-brush%2F543.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="tartecosmetics.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="contour" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://tartecosmetics.com/en_US/makeup/brushes-tools/the-slenderizer-bamboo-contouring-brush/543.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">contour</a>, one for <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10934-131940-140818?sid=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Ftartecosmetics.com%2Fen_US%2Fmakeup%2Fbrushes-tools%2Fdouble-ended-camouflage-brush%2F458.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="tartecosmetics.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="foundation" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://tartecosmetics.com/en_US/makeup/brushes-tools/double-ended-camouflage-brush/458.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">foundation</a>, and one to <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10934-131940-140818?sid=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Ftartecosmetics.com%2Fen_US%2Fmakeup%2Fbrushes-tools%2Fbronze-glow-contour-brush%2F658.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="tartecosmetics.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="highlight" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://tartecosmetics.com/en_US/makeup/brushes-tools/bronze-glow-contour-brush/658.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">highlight</a>&nbsp;with half the amount of tools I&#8217;d normally need!&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/843-khloe-kardashian-double-sided-brushes-are-genius">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Tarte&nbsp;The Slenderizer Bamboo Contouring Brush, $34; <a href="http://ulta.7eer.net/c/249354/164999/3037?subId1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fslenderizer-bamboo-contouring-brush%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod10821074" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="ulta.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ulta.com/slenderizer-bamboo-contouring-brush?productId=xlsImpprod10821074" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">ulta.com</a></p>
TARTE MAKEUP BRUSHES

“I’m obsessed with these Tarte double-ended brushes right now. I have three of them: one for contour, one for foundation, and one to highlight with half the amount of tools I’d normally need!”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Tarte The Slenderizer Bamboo Contouring Brush, $34; ulta.com

<p>&#8220;Coconut oil-infused sheets tame frizz and keep my curls looking tight and right (and it&#8217;s so easy to keep them in my purse).&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/635-khloe-kardashian-6-beauty-products-i-love-rn">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets, $18; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=626496.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=11617&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.birchbox.com%2Fproduct%2F22668&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.birchbox.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="birchbox.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.birchbox.com/product/22668" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">birchbox.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
ANTI-FRIZZ HAIR SHEETS

“Coconut oil-infused sheets tame frizz and keep my curls looking tight and right (and it’s so easy to keep them in my purse).”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets, $18; birchbox.com

 

<p>&#8220;I hate being oily so I take these portable oil &#8220;blotters&#8221; with me everywhere. They suck EVERYTHING up.&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/635-khloe-kardashian-6-beauty-products-i-love-rn">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Beautyblender Blotterazzi, $20; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,ShopKhloéKardashian&#039;sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts,kaitlynfrey,Unc,Gal,6712692,201811,I/https://www.dermstore.com/product_blotterazzi_64109.htm" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.dermstore.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="dermstore.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.dermstore.com/product_blotterazzi_64109.htm" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">dermstore.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
BEAUTYBLENDER BLOTTERAZZI

“I hate being oily so I take these portable oil “blotters” with me everywhere. They suck EVERYTHING up.”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Beautyblender Blotterazzi, $20; dermstore.com

 

<p>&#8220;I put one of these sheet masks on and lay in bed to relax. It cools my skin down and I swear I feel like I&#8217;m at a spa even if I&#8217;m at home!&#8221;</p> <p>&ndash; Told on her <a href="https://www.khloewithak.com/glam/635-khloe-kardashian-6-beauty-products-i-love-rn">website/app</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Dr. Jart+&nbsp;Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask, $7.50; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=607166.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10002&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Fwater-replenishment-cotton-sheet-mask-P391363&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopKhlo%C3%A9Kardashian%27sAll-TimeFavoriteBeautyProducts%2Ckaitlynfrey%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6712692%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="sephora.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.sephora.com/product/water-replenishment-cotton-sheet-mask-P391363" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">sephora.com</a></p>
DR. JART+ HYDRATING SHEET MASK

“I put one of these sheet masks on and lay in bed to relax. It cools my skin down and I swear I feel like I’m at a spa even if I’m at home!”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Dr. Jart+ Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask, $7.50; sephora.com

