NEUTROGENA MAKEUP REMOVER
“To get my skin clean, first I wash my face (of course), then use two Neutrogena towelettes to remove any left-over product, including one that’s just for eyes since eyeliner and mascara can be so tricky.”
Buy It! Neurogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, $8.97; walmart.com and Neutrogena Extra Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads, $6.46; walmart.com
CREME DE LA MER
“This changed the texture of my skin.”
– Told to PEOPLE
Buy It! La Mer Créme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, $325; nordstrom.com
BURST SONIC TOOTHBRUSH
“My teeth are actually whiter – it must be the charcoal bristles! I’m still so stunned by these results you guys. I’ve been using my Limited Edition BURST Rose Gold brush for not even a month and my teeth feel so much cleaner! They’re literally squeaky clean!!!!”
“I don’t really wear any foundation. I think it’s nice on an off-duty day to see your skin. I use concealer to spot treat any blemishes or circles under my eyes. This Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer has a really great texture that melts right into your skin (and doesn’t cake in creases) and gives amazing coverage.”
Buy It! Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $10.95; amazon.com
OLAPLEX NO. 3
“Olaplex is actually a 4-step salon treatment, but here’s my hack: I buy Step 3 in bulk to use as a mask at home when I’m in-between color sessions. Don’t get me wrong, I still love a little DIY coconut oil treatment, but leaving Olaplex on my hair for an hour after I get home from the gym makes my hair soft and strong!!!”
“To keep my hair healthy, I wash it about every other day (unless I’ve gone beast mode in the gym). That’s where dry shampoo comes in and totally saves my ass, LOL. There are sooooo many great ones out there, but one of my faves is super affordable and available at any drugstore.”
“I’m lucky that my skin is pretty clear for the most part, but just in case acne is lurking, I use a special face wash that I pick up from my local drugstore. PanOxyl has 10 percent benzoyl peroxide, so it’s strong enough to battle the worst breakouts.”
Buy It! PanOxyl Acne Maximum Strength Foaming Face Wash, $9.48; walmart.com
TOM FORD CONTOUR DUO
“I always, ALWAYS have to get a little contour on, but I think the thing I’m most insecure about is how I contour my nose. I still can’t do it like my glam babies can. But practice makes perfect! This is pricey but it’s also a two-in-one. Use the highlighter to brighten and lift, and the darker shade to contour and define.”
Buy It! Dr. Jart+ Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask, $7.50; sephora.com
