“I always, ALWAYS have to get a little contour on, but I think the thing I’m most insecure about is how I contour my nose. I still can’t do it like my glam babies can. But practice makes perfect! This is pricey but it’s also a two-in-one. Use the highlighter to brighten and lift, and the darker shade to contour and define.”

– Told on her website/app

Buy It! Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Highlighter & Shader Duet, $85; nordstrom.com