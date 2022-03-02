Khloé Kardashian Wows in Shiny Skintight Romper and Big Hair — See the Photos!

Khloé Kardashian is showing off her physique in a series of steamy snaps.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a carousel of photos in which she posed in a brown, skintight, shiny bodysuit with a matching full-length snakeskin coat draped around her arms. A brown pair of red-bottom, pointed-toe pumps completed the look, along with Khloé's blonde, voluminous, curly tresses.

In the series of photos, Khloé used a red Toyota pickup truck as a prop, leaning against the vehicle in the snaps.

She quipped in the caption, "Slippery when wet."

"*stalks license plate number," sister Kourtney Kardashian joked in the comments section.

Khloé also tagged her glam squad: hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who swooned over her "fantasy curls" in his own post of the star, photographer Ricardo Horatio Nelson, and makeup artist Ash K Holm.

Horatio Nelson also sent love to Khloé in his upload, writing, "@khloekardashian is a true beauty both inside and out. Here shes captured spreading her golden hair in the breeze at full ease with herself. So Haaaaawt !!(With the masters of their craft @andrewfitzsimons & @ash_kholm )."

Last month, the Good American co-founder re-shared a post about this year's special palindrome date, 2/22/22, noting in her Instagram Story that she is "manifesting happiness and peace of mind" following the drama with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloé had dated the 30-year-old Chicago Bulls player on and off for several years, with their relationship ending last June. The pair continue to co-parent their 3½-year-old daughter, True. (He also shares 5-year-old Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

In January, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child in December with Maralee Nichols — a woman who had been suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related expenses. The athlete had previously disputed claims he was the child's dad.

While confirming the baby news on his Instagram Story, Thompson issued a public apology to Khloé. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," Thompson continued. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé "wants the new year to be different. She wants to focus on her own happiness."

As for finding love again, the source said that Khloé "can't imagine dating right now."