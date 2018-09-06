Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian shut down rumors that she’s been photoshopping her recent Instagram photos while on her beach getaway with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and daughter True.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, posted a snap on Instagram of herself in a sporty white bikini, which she topped off with a pink robe. In a video of the beach she posed to her Instagram stories, she addressed the “negative people” who seemingly called out the effects on the photo. “People find anything to comment on, especially just negative people,” Kardashian said.

“And a few people said I did horrible Photoshop because the palm trees are slanted. Well honey, I don’t Photoshop palm trees,” she continued, panning over the palm trees to show that they tilt to one side.

“A negative mind will never give you a positive life. Change that mentality and you will change your life,” Kardashian said in another clip.

While taking a break from baby True’s first swimming lesson, the Good American designer slipped into a sexy two piece despite previously saying she’s not “a bikini girl.”

Kardashian showed off her hard-earned post-pregnancy body in the white swimsuit, which she paired with a flowing robe, statement fringe earrings, square sunglasses and a head scarf. “💚 Forever Thankful For It ALL 💚,” Kardashian captioned the photo shared on her Instagram.

Fans might be surprised to see Kardashian sporting a revealing swimsuit considering she spoke about her aversion to two pieces in a June 2016 interview with the British TV show Lorraine.

“I love one-pieces. I think one-pieces can be super-sexy,” she said. “I don’t think you need to show everything for it to be sexy. And now one-pieces [include] high European cuts and I think they’re great and I feel really comfortable in them. So for me I’m always a one-piece girl.”

She added, “But I think if you got it, flaunt it. I wish I was one of those girls who could just walk down in a bikini all the time but I don’t feel comfortable.”

Less than three months after giving birth to True, Kendall Jenner snapped a photo of Kardashian sunbathing in an orange bikini. But the reality star said that her flat tummy in the photo wasn’t all that it seemed to be.

“I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini…” Kardashian tweeted. “Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video LOL.”

“Laying down is a game changer,” Kardashian added, explaining that lounging time was a rare moment of relaxation. “I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping.”