Khloé Kardashian Went to 'a Real Tanning Bed' and Found Out Mom Kris Jenner 'Goes All the Time'

Khloé Kardashian got candid about her tanning habits during Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When Kardashian, 36, was hanging out with Scott Disick, 37, in the backyard as they were preparing to pull off their elaborate prank on Kris Jenner, Disick was laying out in the sun because he was "trying to get a little color."

That prompted Kardashian to encourage the Talentless designer to "go to a tanning bed," which she admitted she did herself just the other day.

"I went to a real tanning bed on Saturday or something," she said. Disick replied, "I wanna go."

Kardashian didn't want to be noticed when she went to the tanning salon, so she made sure to get dressed incognito before she left the house for her appointment. "I had to go stealth. But I actually wear sunscreen," she explained.

What surprised the Good American designer the most when she got to the tanning salon was that she discovered her mom frequents the location quite often. "And they were like, ‘Do you want the package your mom gets?’ I was like, ‘Ah! My mom goes all the time!’" Kardashian said.

Disick answered, "Wow!"

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Kardashian recently opened up to PEOPLE about her fearless approach to beauty. "I never like to stick with one look for too long. Short hair, major glam, bright lips — you name a look, I’ve tried it," she said. "You get to be a different character every single day and experiment. To me, beauty should be anything but boring. It's a form of self-expression. There’s really no right or wrong, it’s more about how it makes you feel."

[Editors' note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that indoor tanning (which includes the use of tanning beds, booths, sunbeams or sunlamps) provides exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays that can cause skin cancer.]

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!