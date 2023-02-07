Khloé Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Leopard-Print Outfit — Including a Body-Hugging Catsuit!

“Wearing classic Leopard Dolce to a @dolcegabbana event feels right,” the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 12:52 PM
Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian is showing off her feline side.

Over the weekend, the reality TV star shared a series of photos on Instagram of her latest show-stopping look: a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble. She wore the stunning outfit to a private dinner celebrating Corey Gamble's recent Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

"Wearing classic Leopard Dolce to a @dolcegabbana event feels right.," she wrote alongside the carousel of photos. "Meow 🐆🐾 wearing my #CiaoKim collection."

Kardashian's look featured a full-body leopard catsuit that went to her wrists and ankles as well as another leopard corset bodysuit on top.

The reality starlet rocked a long fur leopard-print over the catsuit that she let casually fall around her shoulders. Kardashian accessorized the outfit with leopard-print gloves and boots and simple stud earrings.

Kardashian kept her makeup true to her signature style: a black lined eye and nude lip and her long blonde hair was pulled up into a high ponytail to top off the look.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

The 38-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is no stranger to rocking head-turning looks.

In December, Kardasian twinned with mom Kris Jenner as the duo made a glam appearance at the People's Choice Awards to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians.

Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit.

Just a month before that outing, Kardashian wowed in a bronze LaQuan Smith cutout gown with a train, which left her right arm and toned abs on display, while the rest of her body was covered in second-skin fabric.

