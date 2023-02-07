Khloé Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Leopard-Print Outfit — Including a Body-Hugging Catsuit!

Khloé Kardashian is showing off her feline side.

Over the weekend, the reality TV star shared a series of photos on Instagram of her latest show-stopping look: a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble. She wore the stunning outfit to a private dinner celebrating Corey Gamble's recent Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

"Wearing classic Leopard Dolce to a @dolcegabbana event feels right.," she wrote alongside the carousel of photos. "Meow 🐆🐾 wearing my #CiaoKim collection."

Kardashian's look featured a full-body leopard catsuit that went to her wrists and ankles as well as another leopard corset bodysuit on top.

The reality starlet rocked a long fur leopard-print over the catsuit that she let casually fall around her shoulders. Kardashian accessorized the outfit with leopard-print gloves and boots and simple stud earrings.

Kardashian kept her makeup true to her signature style: a black lined eye and nude lip and her long blonde hair was pulled up into a high ponytail to top off the look.

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

The 38-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is no stranger to rocking head-turning looks.

In December, Kardasian twinned with mom Kris Jenner as the duo made a glam appearance at the People's Choice Awards to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians.

Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit.

Just a month before that outing, Kardashian wowed in a bronze LaQuan Smith cutout gown with a train, which left her right arm and toned abs on display, while the rest of her body was covered in second-skin fabric.