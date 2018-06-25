Just two months after his cheating scandal, Tristan Thompson and girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, who has been focused on raising their 2-month-old daughter, True Thompson, may be taking their relationship to the next level.

After living in Cleveland following True’s birth while Thompson focused on his NBA career, the couple has returned to Los Angeles for the summer. On Sunday night, they shared a late dinner date with Thompson’s friends at the popular restaurant BOA in West Hollywood, where Kardashian was seen wearing what looks to be a huge diamond engagement-like ring on her left hand, in photos first obtained by TMZ.

“Khloé looked great,” a source tells PEOPLE, “She wore a huge, new ring.”

Kardashian was quick to clap back at reports that she and Tristan were not getting along, writing on Twitter that as a new mom she’s “tired AF” and “being out past 10 pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.” She also said she’d “rather stay home” with her daughter.

You make up anything!! I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days. https://t.co/mUMnvKdLno — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

My little mama goes to bed at 8. So I have a few hours to enjoy “being an adult” but truthfully I would rather just stay home with her. But I tried last night lol https://t.co/ucoJdIOzFI — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

It remains unclear if Kardashian’s new bling is in fact an engagement ring, or maybe even an early present from Thompson leading up to her 34th birthday on Wednesday.

For her big night out, “True’s mom” wore a tight black top, camo jacket and her hair in a sleek half-up hairstyle with textured waves. She did cover her left hand in an Instagram photo she shared Tuesday.

Since the couple’s return to L.A., a source told PEOPLE that they “seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal.”

“Khloé’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter,” the source shared, adding, “Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was going to come out with her and that they would be so public last night.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Grab Fast Food as It’s Revealed They’re in the ‘Best Place’

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Slams Claims She’s on a ‘Ridiculous’ Post-Baby Diet After Showing Off Weight Loss

Sources have also told PEOPLE that the couple will spend the summer in L.A. with their newborn daughter — who was born just two days after allegations surfaced that Thompson cheated on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy — and will return to Cleveland when Thompson’s basketball season starts up again.

RELATED: New Mom Khloé Kardashian’s Heartbreak: Everything We Know About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

As for Kardashian’s protective family members, an insider told PEOPLE they “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”