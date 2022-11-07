Khloé Kardashian Wears Abs-Baring Gown as She Joins Kim Kardashian (Dressed in Vinyl!) at CFDA Awards

The Kardashian-Jenner krew went full glam to celebrate Kim Kardashian Monday night at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Kim, 42, wore a strapless Dolce & Gabbana décolleté dress in black translucent PVC — a 2007 design reissued as part of her CiaoKim collaboration with the Italian label — to accept the Innovation Award for Skims presented by Amazon fashion. She also noted on the red carpet that she was rocking her brand Skims underneath the dress.

Although Kim was the honoree of the night, Khloé Kardashian also shined right by her side in a bronze LaQuan Smith cutout gown with a train, which left her right arm and toned abs on display, while the rest of her body was covered in second-skin fabric.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

This is the second time that Kim is being honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and she said it's still just as shocking as the first time she received an accolade.

"If you were to ask my teenage self if I thought this was where I would be, absolutely not," Kim told EXTRA. "I'm so grateful I pinch myself all the time just thinking of these amazing opportunities and things that have come my way."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kim said this was a win for the Skims team and any recognition is special.

"This means everything, for Skims what we've built, and I'm so excited just for our whole team that works at Skims, that works so hard."

Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner also stunned on the red carpet, each bringing their own signature styles.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kylie, who posed on the carpet with her mother, wore a Mugler gown with translucent mesh at the top and a black velvet skirt on the bottom, with a matching translucent sleeve on her right arm. Kris wore an elegant solid black Schiaparelli gown with satin detailing around her neck and gold earrings to match.

Kendall opted to mix it up from her family, who wore mainly dark colors, instead wearing a simple but sexy Khaite white sequined v-neck gown with her hair down.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim also received a CFDA award in 2018 being recognized for her being a top influencer in the industry. She had joked at the ceremony, "I am surprised that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time."

But she also said that she's had to overcome a lot of obstacles to get to where she is now, saying, "it's really a trip to me that I'm here getting an award for fashion, when it's something I've always loved."