Khloé Kardashian’s $20 Vitamin C Serum Just Made Amazon’s List of Most-Loved Products

Khloé Kardashian has access to some of the most expensive beauty treatments and products in the industry. But when it comes to her daily regimen, she keeps a few budget-friendly hidden gems in her lineup.

In August, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave her Instagram followers a look at her skincare essentials, featuring everything from luxe hydrating creams to affordable oils — one of the most notable products being the TruSkin Vitamin C serum. Not only is it the number one best-seller in facial serums on Amazon, but it also recently made the retailer’s list of most-loved products — and for a good reason. It has amassed more than 7,200 positive reviews from shoppers who have given it glowing reviews after seeing their skin’s radiant transformation.

“My search for an amazing serum is finally over,” one shopper wrote. “I just purchased my third bottle and I am hooked! My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment. A little goes a long way; the bottle usually lasts me about three and a half months.”

The TruSkin serum is formulated with plant-based ingredients like botanical hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. But the ingredient that makes this formula a game-changer is vitamin C, an antioxidant revered for its anti-aging benefits. Its ability to boost collagen production is the key to reducing fine lines and wrinkles, leaving skin looking brighter and more toned.

Buy It! TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Simply apply three to five drops of the serum to clean skin after toning and allow it to dry before using your favorite moisturizer. The TruSkin serum is highly concentrated, so the brand recommends that you test it on a small patch of skin before fully applying to the face and neck.

Along with their rave reviews, many people have shared astonishing before-and-after photos of their skin, and some claim to have seen results in as little as week.

“I have been using this product for about three weeks but saw a difference after only a few days,” a customer wrote. “I was super skeptical but figured for $20 it was worth a shot. Now three weeks later, my skin tone is much more even. I have actually been leaving my house without makeup. I would normally put on foundation and a bronzer but haven’t felt the need to.”

A one-ounce bottle of the TruSkin serum normally retails for $20, but Amazon is currently running a secret sale on the product. Check the box under the original price to get $1 off at checkout or snag the larger version for $2 off (normally $36). While these may not seem like huge savings, every dollar counts toward getting healthier glowing skin. So take a cue from Khloé and the thousands of other people who love this serum and treat your own skin to this little anti-aging luxury.

