Watch Khloé Kardashian Transform into Mom Kris Jenner for Paparazzi Prank

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is channeling the momager for her and Scott Disick's latest prank

For an ongoing prank played on Kris, 64, Khloé, 35, dresses up as her mom and has Scott, 37, snap fake, unflattering paparazzi photos that they pretend to leak to the media. Their first set of pics freaked Kris out so much — and brought them so many laughs — that the duo decided to carry on with the hilarious high jinks.

"I am back at my Kris Jenner glory and it's time to shoot some Kris Jenner paparazzi photos. Scott and I are so excited," Khloé said in a clip from an upcoming episode of the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Khloé transformed into her mom with the help of her hairstylist, makeup artist, manicurist and stylist, who gave her the quintessential Kris Jenner look.

"You look like you're about to star in a Broadway play. You look like you're about to go on stage," said one of the KUWTK production crew members, Erin Paxton.

With a dramatic black smoky eye and a black pixie wig on, Khloé replied: "I am. I am Kris Jenner."

Once hair glam was done, Khloé got dressed in her mom's signature ensemble: an all-black pantsuit and blouse, diamond stud earrings and of course, her cell phone in hand.

"With every Kris Jenner day we get better and better," she said.

Khloé's had a bit of practice impersonating Kris, which first began when the Kardashian-Jenner crew decided to swap personas for the day to lighten the mood.

While Khloé dressed up like Kris in a head-to-toe Versace look, Kris mimicked Khloé. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West impersonated Kourtney Kardashian (and vice versa) and Kendall and Kylie Jenner dressed up like one another.

"It’s safe to say I had WAYYYY too much fun being the Kris Jenner!! She’s so fabulous!" Khloé said on Instagram. "PS I never thought I looked so similar to my mom until I put on this wig."