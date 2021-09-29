Khloé Kardashian's Topless Good American Commercial Rejected by TV Networks for Being Too Sexy

TV networks claim Khloé Kardashian, who stars in the "Find the One" campaign, isn't "properly clothed" in the ad

Khloé Kardashian's first Good American TV spot isn't making it to airwaves.

Less than 24 hours after Good American dropped its "Find the One" campaign on social media, the brand confirms that TV networks rejected the ad for being "too racy" and calling out Kardashian for not being "properly clothed."

In the 30-second clip, which is still viewable on Good American's Instagram, Khloé, 36, lounges topless in bed wearing a pair of Good American Good Legs jeans and covers her chest with white sheets. She says: "It's just different this time. I feel good. I feel sexy. Like I don't have to keep looking. I think I found the one."

Khloé Kardashian stars in her label Good American's "Find the One" campaign.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Good American says: "Good American's 'Find The One' campaign, which launched yesterday September 28, was ultimately rejected by TV networks due to the video being too racy, sharing that 'all parties should be properly clothed.' If wearing a great pair of denim is wrong then Good American doesn't want to be right."

The brand went on to say that the ad was made to uplift and inspire confidence in women. "As a brand built on empowering women to celebrate their bodies with confidence by offering high-quality denim and apparel in all sizes, Good American's 'Find the One' campaign is meant to uplift and celebrate that feeling of sexiness and confidence that all women experience when finding the perfect pair of jeans," says a representative from Good American.

But the rejection isn't stopping Khloé or Good American. The fashion label says they plan to "edit the ad for approval to eventually air." Khloé herself has yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Good American/Dennis Leupold

The star's older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, stars in the digital "Find the One" campaign where she also poses topless in Good American denim. Khloé posted the sultry shot saying, "I think @kourtneykardash found The One 😍 and they look damn good together!!"

She added, "Kourt you are so so hot!!!!!!!!"

Khloé and co-founder Emma Grede launched Good American in 2016. The debut denim collection made $1 million on its first day of sales in October, making it the biggest denim launch in apparel history.