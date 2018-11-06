Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Thong for Sexy Shoot on Black Sand Beach in Bali

Khloé Kardashian was one sexy mama in Bali!

On Monday, the 34-year-up Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of sultry photos from a beach photoshoot she did during her trip to Indonesia with her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian last month.

“‘I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous’ one of my favorite quotes❣️” Khloé captioned the photos.

In the first shot, the Good American co-founder posed on the shimmery black sand of the beach in front of the Soori resort, wearing a black thong bikini and a cropped t-shirt.

The second image was a much closer shot of Khloé, who can be seen basking in the sun with her head tilted back.

“PS Hrush is a bomb photographer,” Khloé also wrote in the post in reference to her friend a celebrity makeup artist Hrush Achemyan.

Last week, Khloé shared a stunning sunset snapshot from their trip, but this time she posed with her 6-month-old daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The photograph shows Khloé holding True while posing on the beach, wearing a tank top that reads “J’adore Dior” while True sports a pink ruffled top and white shorts.

“In my life, I don’t believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali,” Khloé wrote. “Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets.”

“Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating 💕”

Kim, 38, also shared a photo from the trip of True and her daughter Chicago with husband Kanye West.

In the image, Chicago smiled while looking down toward her toes as True’s face lit up while she gazed at her slightly older cousin. Making the moment even cuter, both tiny tots wore light-colored tops with matching bottoms.

“Besties in Bali,” the mother of three fittingly captioned the photo.