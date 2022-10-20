Kim Kardashian might be three years older than her sister Khloé, but this week, they might as well have been twins.

The Kardashian siblings appeared on Instagram at the top of the week wearing the same second-skin fit: a SKIMS Jelly Sheer Full Bodysuit and a pair of tall boots. And this time, it was the younger sister who posted her look first, so Khloé made sure to poke fun at Kim when she wore the identical bodysuit, and nearly identical boots.

"Oh ok well I didn't look like this in mine. Ha," Khloé commented on Kim's post. "You're a b----."

While Khloé paired her bodysuit with a diamond choker and reflective knee-high Yeezy boots, Kim opted for a pair of tall white boots and a tiny bag to bring it all together.

Of course, SKIMS is only getting bigger. The Kim-founded brand was valued at $3.2 billion back in January, PEOPLE confirmed, after reportedly being valued at $1.6 billion in April 2021.

The company, led by the 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, increased sales by 90% to about $275 million in 2021, and is expected to hit $400 million in 2022. It sells shapewear and loungewear, such as pajamas and sweatpants, and has since expanded to sleep robes and turtlenecks.

"I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape," Kardashian told PEOPLE at the time of its 2019 launch. "When I wear sheer garments, I used my shapewear to line things like jumpsuits and gowns."

Last month, SKIMS brought in some famous faces including Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Cassie, Becky G and Indya Moore to promote its new bra collection. The women, according to the company, decided to embrace "female confidence" and represent the brand's "continued ethos of empowering all women."

"We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident. This is SKIMS biggest campaign yet, and I couldn't be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life," Kardashian, 41, said in the statement to PEOPLE. "Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality."

The collection, shared on Sept. 27, included what Kardashian called the "most comfortable bras you will ever wear." The celebrities were also joined by 50 inspiring women — from mechanics to nurses — in the campaign, all of whom were invited to try on the bras for themselves. "More women should be empowered to show off their boobs," Chelsea Handler shared in a clip. "I loved being a part of this campaign for SKIMS bras to celebrate that!"

J. Lee/Getty

Last October, Kim was named the 2021 brand innovator at last year's WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards for her work on SKIMS.

"This year's lineup of Innovators are a reminder that some of the most powerful voices are ones that refuse to accept the status quo," Editor in Chief Kristina O'Neill told PEOPLE. "Kim Kardashian West represents a more inclusive approach to fashion that women everywhere have been longing for — and she's just one of eight extraordinary honorees we can't wait to celebrate on November 1st."