Khloé Kardashian Looks Back on Fashion Regrets, a 'Mortifying' KUWTK Scene and More

Over the years the Kardashian family's style has completely transformed in front of our eyes, and Khloé Kardashian isn't ashamed to admit that she's had some fashion regrets along the way.

"When you're younger, you're just figuring out your own self and you don't really know [what] you're doing and it's okay to admit. We have no idea what we're doing!" Kardashian, 37, tells People (The TV Show!).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Often, the Good American cofounder would just put on whatever a stylist told her to wear or clothing she was gifted for free. "I was so excited," she says. "I was like, 'I got a free shirt! I'm wearing it!' It was such a thrill."

Khloe Kardashian Credit: SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty

Instead of looking back on her fashion flashbacks with regret, Kardashian considers it "more fun" to simply reminisce. She says: "It's more like, 'Okay might not want to do that again. Or that color didn't look right on me. It's more fun looking back."

But when it comes to old episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the star only rewatches some of the earlier seasons, even though she "did stuff that is so mortifying and cringe-worthy."

Kardashian says: "I remember taking a bath naked with a bunch of candy and Kourtney's filming me. It's just like why am I doing this on camera? It's so mortifying."

Nowadays Kardashian exudes confidence by leaning into her favorite tried-and-true fashion styles, like the jumpsuit, which she jokingly thanks sister Kim Kardashian West for recently bringing back into popularity.

"I'm always been a jumpsuit type of girl," Kardashian says. "I'd been wearing it, but they weren't cool. But now that Kim's wearing the one-piece outfit [and] everyone's wearing it. I'm like, 'Okay, continue to wear it my one-pieces all over again.' So thank you, Kim."

khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Gotham/GC images

Kardashian's using the fashion expertise she's gained over the years to guide an aspiring designer on the SHEIN x 100K Challenge which brings together emerging creatives from all over the globe.

"The best part about the SHEIN X 100K Challenge is really being a part of something that's so encouraging and inclusive of these young, creative designers out there. My contestant was Sasha [Sashagai Ruddock] and she's so incredible and inspiring," Kardashian says.

Kardashian especially connected with Ruddock since they both believe in creating accessible, inclusive fashion for all bodies.