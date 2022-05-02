Khloé Kardashian Looked Super Comfy in a Full-On Groutfit Before Getting Glammed Up for the Met Gala
Photo Credit: SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty
It's Met Gala Monday, a night where some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities get glammed up and gather at the famous art museum for an annual fundraising event. This year's Met Gala theme is a white-tie affair with an emphasis on Gilded Glamour. But prior to the extravagant evening, stars are roaming around New York City in some pretty casual and comfortable outfits. Case in point: Khloé Kardashian.
The Kardashians star arrived in NYC on Sunday, May 1, ahead of the event and was photographed looking ultra cozy in a full-on groutfit (aka a gray outfit). She wore a gray hoodie with coordinating cuffed sweatpants and chunky white sneakers. The calm before what is sure to be a glitzy storm of a gown later.
We'd be remiss to not acknowledge her comfy outfit because it's oh-so relatable. A very "stars, they're just like us" moment, if you will. Our hearts nearly skipped a beat at the thought of her traveling from Los Angeles to New York in the groutfit. Airplane fashion at its finest! Her groutfit reminded us that matching sets are still trendy, and we don't expect them to go away anytime soon.
You probably bought a few back in 2020 when they became all the rage during lockdown. While we'll always think of them as a peak at-home outfit, it makes a lot of sense to wear them outdoors, too. Monochromatic tops and bottoms take the guesswork out of getting dressed. They're literally made to go together, so there's no need to spend time trying on a million different versions of an outfit in the morning.
Whether you're running errands, walking the dog, or traveling, throwing one one of these coordinating 'fits is one of the easiest ways to look cute without putting in too much effort. At this point, it just makes sense to own a matching set.
We don't know exactly where Khloé's gray hoodie and sweats come from, but it's incredibly easy and affordable to recreate her look. In fact, you can get this highly-rated gray sweatsuit combo from Amazon for as little as $35 or this popular Zesica lounge set that comes with a cropped sweatshirt sans hood and an elevated jogger pant.
Buy It! Selowin Casual Hoodie Sweatpants Jogger Set, $34.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zesica Crop Top and Pants Pajama Loungewear Set, $29.29 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
If you want something a little oversized like Khloé, there's this popular men's sweatshirt from Hanes that women can't stop raving about in the comments section. It's currently on sale for 50 percent off, plus, the matching Hanes sweatpants with over 29,000 five-star reviews are only $10.
While we can't wait to see what jaw-dropping Met Gala outfits arrive on the red carpet, we're happy to watch from home in our hoodies and sweatpants! Scroll down to give your collection a little refresh with these options inspired by Khloé!
Buy It! Hanes Pullover EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, $14.50 (orig. $29); amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Open Bottom Leg Sweatpants, $9.98 (orig. $22); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $27.30; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant, $24; amazon.com
