Khloé Kardashian Styles Her Bob in Braids and More Star Plaits to See Now!

Justin Bieber isn’t the only star trying out cornrows. Khloé Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Bella Thorne have all sported the twisted plait style recently. Catch their looks below!

Kardashian, who’s been living the lob life lately, switched up her usual go-to textured waves by adding some braids into the mix for a taping of her new show, Kocktails with Khloé.

The plaited style was courtesy of Kardashian hair queen Jen Atkin (who is launching her own hair care line next month!). Atkin gave the TV personality a series of four extra-large twists from the crown to the nape of her neck.

Kardashian paired the braided hairstyle with a plunging denim jumpsuit, diamond hoop earrings and a delicate necklace.

Delevingne debuted her braided do front row at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris alongside her adorable dog, Leo.

The former supermodel arrived to the French fashion show with a two intricately twisted braids pulled back into a messy topknot, and teamed the look with a berry lip, those bold signature brows and a sequin sheer bodysuit.

And lastly, Thorne showed off her version of the look — three large French plaits braided from the crown to the nape of her neck — with a selfie Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old, who is currently working her latest film, Shovel Buddies, captioned the Instagram selfie: “Your girl got her braids back #shovelbuddies #bentmirror #ratchet.”

While we wouldn’t call the star’s braids “ratchet,” as she does, we will say they happen to make quite the statement.

