Khloé Kardashian won’t let the haters stop her from continuing to rock her Diana Ross-inspired wig she wore to the music legend’s 75th birthday party on Tuesday night.

Despite some Internet critics accusing the star of cultural appropriation by wearing the blonde afro to Ross’ celebration, Kardashian, 34, loves her look so much that she decided to wear it one more day.

After getting out of bed, Kardashian showed fans her curly ‘do on her Instagram Story explaining that she was too tired to remove the wig after last night’s party, and plans to wear it the rest of the day. “Last night was so much fun being at Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party. I obviously had a lot of fun but my wig that’s inspired by Miss Ross I just didn’t have the energy to take it off,” the reality star said.

“So, I am going to be wearing this today. It’s a little crazy and I know the party theme is over but it’s fun and I’ll take it off tonight,” she continued.

“But I love this hair. Ugh last night was so much fun and now I get to spend the day with my mommy!” Kardashian said as she panned the camera to her momager Kris Jenner, who was decked out in Chanel from head-to-toe.

“And look at how adorable my mom is!” Kardashian said as she drew attention to Jenner’s fashion-forward look. “I have a curly-inspired Diana Ross wig on and this is just, who she is. I have to be inspired by someone.”

Jenner’s reason for wearing such a high fashion outfit was simple. “It’s Wednesday,” she said as Kardashian laughed in the background.

Kardashian channeled the Queen of Motown from head-to-toe on Tuesday night, wearing a gold sequin Madiyah Al Sharqi wrap dress with a plunging neckline, high slit up the leg and bell sleeves along with gold heels, huge hoop earring and gold eye shadow to wear with her curly wig.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her mom and older sister Kourtney Kardashian for the night, and documented the party on her Instagram story. In one video — taken during the car ride to the event — she showed off her look saying, “You guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because this cleavage, I mean, it’s iconic.”

Kardashian also filmed herself lip-synching to Ross’ song “Upside Down.”