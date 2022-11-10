Khloé Kardashian Squashes Rumors That She Wasn't Invited to the Met Gala: 'I Just Opted Not to Go'

Khloé Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in May, making it the first time all Kardashian-Jenner sisters, plus mom Kris, were in attendance together at fashion’s biggest night

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on November 10, 2022 03:37 PM
Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Contemplated on Getting a Boob Job and Compares Her Cleavage to Her Sisters
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

No, Khloé Kardashian was not banned from the Met Gala.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians aired on Nov. 10, the Good American founder shut down rumors that she wasn't invited to the prestigious fashion event.

"I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go," the 38-year-old reality television star revealed during a confessional. "I'm not big on red carpets. I think I've made that very clear."

However, she was nudged by her older sister Kim Kardashian to finally accept.

"Good old Kimberly has a way with words," she shared. "And I am also sort of a push over with some things and I guess I allowed her to push me over."

"Khloé has always been really nervous to go to the Met, so I was like, 'You're gonna look amazing. You're gonna use my glam. We're gonna get ready together. We're gonna make this the best experience ever,'" the Skims mogul said in her confessional.

For Kim, showing up to the star-studded gathering would speak volumes – "'F--k you. I'm invited to the Met, dude, like, I'm going,'" she declared.

The episode also showed Kim supporting Kardashian during her Moschino gown fitting.

"This is so beautiful," Kim said from her glam chair while Khloé, in her dress, replied, "I can't breathe but that's fine."

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Khloé Kardashian. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This year marked the first time all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, alongside matriarch Kris Jenner, appeared at the Met Gala.

Kourtney Kardashian, who walked alongside husband Travis Barker, also made her debut in May wearing an avant-garde Thom Browne look coordinating with the Blink-182 drummer.

In the past, Kardashian's Met Gala history was speckled with rumors that she was "banned" from the glamorous fête, following her absence at last year's soirée – however she didn't let those speculations slide.

"Absolutely NOT True," the mom of two tweeted last September after a fan asked her to "clarify" whether or not there was truth to the hearsay.

Although conquering the red carpet in her golden glam, Kardashian confessed she was filled with nerves and "anxiety."

"Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof!" she tweeted after the event.


However, she made sure to thank her style squad for keeping her grounded.

"To say the last couple of weeks have been a rollercoaster is an understatement, but last night made it all worth it. It was an honor to wear @moschino on this night that I will never forget. Thank you, thank you, thank you Jeremy, Laura, Stefan, Brooke and the team at @Moschino," she tweeted, showing gratitude for the team who made her stunning gold-and-black look come to life.

In another tweet she gave a special shoutout to her beauty team — hairstylist Chris Appletone and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic for "making me feel beautiful for my first Met," — and renowned jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

