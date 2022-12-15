Khloé Kardashian Sports Wispy Bangs in Sultry New Instagram Photos

Khloé Kardashian is ringing in the holiday season with a new hairdo.

On Thursday, the Good American co-founder, 38, posted two selfies on Instagram, looking confident as ever with a golden brown blowout and bangs.

The new hairstyle is courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who transformed her hair into a blonde bob in the summer and honey-brown waves in the fall.

"We said bangs," he wrote while also sharing the gorgeous snaps on his Instagram page.

The new hairstyle was a hit among many of the Kardashians star's friends and family.

Her mom, Kris Jenner, commented, "So gorgeous," while her sister Kim Kardashian wrote, "I love this so much." Kylie Jenner was so taken by the new look she commented, "Yes," and later added a heart-eye emoji in a separate comment.

Kelly Rowland and Vanessa Bryant left a series of fire and heart emojis in the comments section, while her friend Khadijah Haqq McCray added, "Shots fired! And I love it."

Khloé's stylish hairdos are also raved about by pop star Britney Spears.

Last month, when the famous Kardashian sister crimped her lengthy hair, Spears shared her photo on Twitter, writing, "She's the reason I crimp my hair now," adding: "How f'n hot is that."

While Spears admitted that she has yet to nail the look — writing, "But I don't see how hers is more puffy!! I'm working on it" — Khloé shared the love right back, calling the Grammy winner "beautiful" and "sweet."

"I wish I could say I did this myself but I Did not. Ha," Khloé wrote in her her reply.