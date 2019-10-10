Fall Is in the Air! Khloé Kardashian Steps Out in Body-Con Burgundy Dress and Suede Boots

Khloé Kardashian is ready for sweater weather!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, looked fall chic on Wednesday, as she stepped out in a tight, burgundy dress and grey, thigh-high boots.

The long sleeve, ribbed dress showed off Kardashian’s sleek figure while she walked down the sidewalk, minutes before she grabbed lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills, California.

The star accessorized the look with large hoop earrings, yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses and a Dior saddle bag, while flashing her red nails. The Good American mogul also showed off her long, blonde hair, which was styled in loose waves.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Poses Nude for Poosh: See the Photo from the Star’s Sexy Shoot

Recently the mom of daughter True Thompson was photographed far more stripped down in a shoot for Poosh — a lifestyle website created by her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

For Kourtney’s newest business endeavor — a digital wellness destination — Kardashian stripped down for the steamy shoot, once again showing off her long, blonde locks.

In the photo, the star looks away from the camera as she reveals a hint of her backside while maintaining some modesty by covering her chest with white bedsheets.

Poosh used the skin-baring photo of Khloé to promote the Good American designer’s “Khloé’s Slow Jams Playlist,” which she curated with the site “to get you connected with your feelings.”