When it comes to her skincare routine, Khloé Kardashian loves going high-low with her product picks.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, gave fans an inside look at the products she keeps in her beauty arsenal — and they range from affordable hidden gems available on Amazon to luxurious high-end lotions.

Khloé laid out her current skincare lineup on a plush white carpet, snapped an overhead shot and shared it on her Instagram Story with a simple pink heart drawn in the lower left corner. Read on to discover the star’s latest beauty obsessions, below.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Image zoom La Mer

Using a neck cream from one of sister Kim Kardashian West’s favorite brands — La Mer! — Khloé tends to the delicate skin below her chin with the rich balm-cream that plumps fine lines.

Buy It! La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate, $295; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Kylie Skin

It’s no surprise that Khloé supports little sister Kylie Jenner‘s newly-launched brand, Kylie Skin, by incorporating some products into her regimen. The fast-absorbing Vitamin C serum brightens skin and diminishes texture.

Buy It! Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum, $28; kylieskin.com

Image zoom Kylie Skin

She also uses Kylie’s Foaming Face Wash to remove makeup, dirt and oil. Since its formulated with hydrating kiwi seed oil and mild coconut-derived cleansing agents (no sulfates, here!) it doesn’t leave skin feeling parched either.

Buy It! Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, $24; kylieskin.com

Image zoom

This super-sized lotion is guaranteed to last months. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and nourishing plant extracts, whether used on the face or body, this vegan and cruelty-free cream was designed to work on all skin types.

Buy It! Medix Hyaluronic Acid + Bulgarian Rose Instant Hydration Cream - $13.07

Image zoom Moon

Khloé also supports Moon, a new elevated oral care brand that sister Kendall Jenner partnered with, by using the refreshing flouride-free charcoal and peppermint mouthwash.

Buy It! Moon Whitening Mouth Rinse - $8.99

Image zoom Drunk Elephant

The rich face cream contains a cocktail of six rare African oils and ceramides to provide intense hydration.

Buy It! Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream - $60

Image zoom Eve Hansen

Khloé knows you don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars to get high-quality skincare ingredients. This oil’s blend of Argan, jojoba, rose and camellia oil stimulates collagen production and improves elasticity.

Buy It! Eve Hansen Rose Camellia Facial Oil - $24.99

Image zoom TruSkin

Taking a cue from sister Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé goes the natural route by using this Vitamin C serum made from exclusively plant-based ingredients.

Buy It! TruSkin Vitamin C Serum - $19.99

Image zoom Kashmere Kollection

From Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s beauty line, this hydrating oil helps break down fat cells in problem areas like the hips and thighs.

Buy It! Kashmere Kollection Luxurious Skin Toning Oil - $59.99

Khloé treats breakouts with these serum-soaked pads, developed by dermatologist Christie Kidd, who’s beloved by Kendall and Kourtney too.