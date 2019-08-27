The Beauty Products Khloé Kardashian Uses in Her Current Skincare Lineup

Khloé Kardashian uses everything from fancy face creams to Amazon finds in her skincare regimen

By Kaitlyn Frey
August 27, 2019 02:09 PM
When it comes to her skincare routine, Khloé Kardashian loves going high-low with her product picks.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, gave fans an inside look at the products she keeps in her beauty arsenal — and they range from affordable hidden gems available on Amazon to luxurious high-end lotions.

Khloé laid out her current skincare lineup on a plush white carpet, snapped an overhead shot and shared it on her Instagram Story with a simple pink heart drawn in the lower left corner. Read on to discover the star’s latest beauty obsessions, below.

La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate - $295

La Mer

Using a neck cream from one of sister Kim Kardashian West’s favorite brands — La Mer! — Khloé tends to the delicate skin below her chin with the rich balm-cream that plumps fine lines.

Buy It! La Mer The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate, $295; nordstrom.com

Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum - $28

Kylie Skin

It’s no surprise that Khloé supports little sister Kylie Jenner‘s newly-launched brand, Kylie Skin, by incorporating some products into her regimen. The fast-absorbing Vitamin C serum brightens skin and diminishes texture.

Buy It! Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum, $28; kylieskin.com

Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash - $24

Kylie Skin

She also uses Kylie’s Foaming Face Wash to remove makeup, dirt and oil. Since its formulated with hydrating kiwi seed oil and mild coconut-derived cleansing agents (no sulfates, here!) it doesn’t leave skin feeling parched either.

Buy It! Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, $24; kylieskin.com

Medix Hyaluronic Acid + Bulgarian Rose Instant Hydration Cream - $13.07

This super-sized lotion is guaranteed to last months. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and nourishing plant extracts, whether used on the face or body, this vegan and cruelty-free cream was designed to work on all skin types.

Buy It! Medix Hyaluronic Acid + Bulgarian Rose Instant Hydration Cream - $13.07

Moon Whitening Mouth Rinse - $8.99

Moon

Khloé also supports Moon, a new elevated oral care brand that sister Kendall Jenner partnered with, by using the refreshing flouride-free charcoal and peppermint mouthwash.

Buy It! Moon Whitening Mouth Rinse - $8.99

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream - $60

Drunk Elephant

The rich face cream contains a cocktail of six rare African oils and ceramides to provide intense hydration.

Buy It! Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream - $60

Eve Hansen Rose Camellia Facial Oil - $24.99

Eve Hansen

Khloé knows you don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars to get high-quality skincare ingredients. This oil’s blend of Argan, jojoba, rose and camellia oil stimulates collagen production and improves elasticity.

Buy It! Eve Hansen Rose Camellia Facial Oil - $24.99

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum - $19.99

TruSkin

Taking a cue from sister Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé goes the natural route by using this Vitamin C serum made from exclusively plant-based ingredients.

Buy It! TruSkin Vitamin C Serum - $19.99

Kashmere Kollection Luxurious Skin Toning Oil - $59.99

Kashmere Kollection

From Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s beauty line, this hydrating oil helps break down fat cells in problem areas like the hips and thighs.

Buy It! Kashmere Kollection Luxurious Skin Toning Oil - $59.99

CK Perfect Skin Fresh Pads

Khloé treats breakouts with these serum-soaked pads, developed by dermatologist Christie Kidd, who’s beloved by Kendall and Kourtney too.

