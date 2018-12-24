Khloé Kardashian isn’t letting the haters bring her down.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, clapped back at multiple critics over the weekend who accused the star of sharing heavily edited photos of herself on social media.

Kardashian teamed up with the cosmetics company Becca and BFF Malika Haqq to launch a makeup collaboration, and posted a photo of her an her bestie to promote the new collection. When critics commented that the reality star looked Photoshopped in the campaign images, she shut them down instantly.

In a video clip shared on her Instagram Story, Kardashian posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse at herself modeling at the Becca shoot and the live images as they were captured to show she didn’t look much different in the final photos.

“Haters always say it’s Photoshopped,” Kardashian captioned the clip.

The star is no stranger to being on the receiving end of Photoshop allegations — and shutting them down.

Several days ago, the star also came under fire for a photo she posted of herself with mom Kris Jenner, which a critic left a sarcastic comment on.

“Would you keep IG if all photo editing apps were gone forever??? Lol,” the Instagram user asked.

Kardashian replied, “Would you? Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to ones life? Maybe I’m just different… but I don’t care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It’s sad people care to criticize something like an editing app.”

“Let it go babe. Say something nice or just let it go. Don’t add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?” she added.

She received the same kind of feedback in September after posting a sexy bikini photo on vacation in Bali. Haters called out the star for editing the image, which Kardashian quickly shut down.

In a video of the beach she posed to her Instagram stories, she addressed the “negative people” who seemingly called out the effects on the photo. “People find anything to comment on, especially just negative people,” Kardashian said.

“And a few people said I did horrible Photoshop because the palm trees are slanted. Well honey, I don’t Photoshop palm trees,” she continued, panning over the palm trees to show that they tilt to one side.

Kardashian continued in another clip, “A negative mind will never give you a positive life. Change that mentality and you will change your life.”