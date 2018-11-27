We just have three words for Khloé Kardashian: you glow, girl!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, posted a sultry new photo on Instagram wearing a tie-dye off-the-shoulder blouse that reveals a hint of side boob. Kardashian’s makeup artist Hrush Acheyman gave the star a luminous look, while her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons styled her hair in sexy, tousled waves.

“That golden hour glow ✨,” Kardashian captioned the gorgeous shot.

Just days before this alluring post, Kardashian was pretty in pink in a series of photos with 7-month-old daughter True and boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The family recently celebrated Thanksgiving together in Cleveland, apart from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew who gathered in Palm Springs.

A source previously told PEOPLE Kardashian wanted her daughter to spend her first Thanksgiving with her father. “Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” said the insider. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

Kardashian shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram of the special day, captioning a pic of herself and her daughter in coordinating ensembles, “Thankful you picked me 💕”

The Cleveland Cavaliers pro also posted a family shot writing, “I’m soo blessed. Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours.”

Although Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks ever since photos surfaced of Thompson getting close to another woman just days before Khloé gave birth, the reality star defended her decision to spend Thanksgiving with him when critics called her out on Twitter.

“Y’all are reaching. I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I,” Kardashian wrote. “My sisters and I are perfectly fine, thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

In another tweet she added, “The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol.”