Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Bikini Photo During Beach Date with Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is working to be the best version of herself.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a sexy bikini photo on Instagram Sunday, using it to share an update on her well-being with her fans.

“This summer I have been focused on ME,” she wrote. “Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused #peace #strength.”

In the photo, the mother of one poses in a baby blue bikini with her toned abs on display, and a sheer baby blue cover draped over her shoulders. To finish her look, she also wore a pair of blue hoop earrings and a hat.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Friends and fans flooded her comments with compliments. Her personal trainer, Joël Bouraïma, acknowledged the hard work she’s been putting in to achieve her physique.

“💪🏾WORK, WORK, WORK, WORK..💪🏾,” he commented on her photo.

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared a video of her workout with Bouraïma on Instagram, documenting the whole thing from start to finish for her fans to try.

“Man, I am so sore! I love this feeling though. Means I did a little somethin 💪🏽,” she wrote alongside the three-part video, which shows a full-body workout that Bouraïma coached her through.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian’s Ex French Montana Reflects on Their ‘Real Dope’ Romance: ‘The Love Was Real’

In July, she announced that many fans and followers had been asking her to start posting her workouts and that given the high volume of requests, she would try to start filming them again.

“Many people ask me to post my workouts like I used to. I may start filming my workouts again. 🤷🏼‍♀️,” she wrote, sharing a new video from her workout routine that day. “I didn’t record my ab routine or my cardio warm up but it’s a start.”

Her new workout videos come in the midst of her third season of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, a show she started in 2017 after she dropped around 40 lbs. following her breakup with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

In this season, Kardashian focus on helping people improve their fitness but also their lives, bringing in beauty and style experts to help the participants transform.

>Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!