Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Scarface-Inspired Blonde Bob for Oscars After Party: 'Elvira Energy'

Khloé Kardashian's Oscars look took inspiration from a classic 1980s film.

On Monday, the 37-year-old reality star shared photos on Instagram from her night out at JAY-Z's star-studded party following the 2022 Academy Awards Sunday night. Kardashian rocked a shimmery mini dress, designed by Celia Kritharioti, with a matching clutch and drop diamond earrings.

"ꜱᴄᴀʀꜰᴀᴄᴇ ❥ ᴇʟᴠɪʀᴀ ᴇɴᴇʀɢʏ," she captioned the post, comparing her new look to Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic character Elvira Hancock in Scarface.

Left: Credit: khloe kardashian/ instagram Right: Credit: khloe kardashian/ instagram

Scott Disick later commented under the post, referring to the famous line from Al Pacino's character Tony Montana in the 1983 film, writing, "Say hello to my little friend ❤️."

Kardashian's hair stylist César DeLeön Ramîrez later revealed on Instagram that the new hairdo was simply a wig for the evening and Kardashian didn't actually cut her hair.

"The inso was Parisian Bob/ Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface," Ramîrez wrote. "Khloe loves when I give her a short bob because I can do it either using extensions or wigs and cut them short into a bob so she doesn't have to commit to cutting her hair short."

Though the evening look was only temporary, Kardashian isn't one to shy away from keeping the blonde bob.

Back in 2018, after testing the waters and cutting her extensions into a short, chin-grazing style, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian turned to pro hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons to make the big chop a reality, debuting a blunt-cut bob.

Fitzsimons cut off five inches of Kardashian's hair to create an "ultra modern, sleek blunt bob with no layers."

"She loves her bob a little longer in the front, just tapering the shoulder. And very, very blunt. We left it a little longer for the moment, but may cut a little shorter soon," he told PeopleStyle at the time.