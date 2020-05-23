Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Khloé Kardashian previously showed off a "bronde" look back in February at her best friend Malika Haqq's baby shower

Khloé Kardashian Shows Off New Look as She Debuts Darker Hair on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian has gone "bronde!"

On Friday, Kardashian, 35, debuted a new hair color in a slideshow of glammed up Instagram photos along with a very cheeky caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋," Kardashian wrote alongside the photo series.

In the first shot, Kardashian is seen smiling widely as her freshly colored blonde and brunette tresses — that are style in loose waves — rest on her shoulders.

For the next two shots, the Revenge Body star opted for a flirty pout, posing with her head to the side.

Kardashian tagged celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm for bringing her new quarantine look to life.

In the comment section of the post, Kardashian, who has been self-isolating with her 2-year-old daughter True amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic revealed, "A little switch up is needed," in response to Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart, who wrote, "Omg."

Kardashian's momager Kris Jenner also raved over the new look writing, "My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!"

Kardashian previously rocked a "bronde" look on Instagram back in February and at her best friend Malika Haqq's baby shower that same month.

"Loving this Bronde pony! Do I go back to Bronde??? Let me know. Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don't know," Kardashian captioned the photo shared on Feb. 5.

Her hair color isn't the only thing Kardashian is showing off lately.

Earlier this week, Kardashian put her abs on full display in a revealing throwback taken before she started social distancing.

While wearing her Good American Active Bralette and Thong (which is on sale right now!), the designer snapped a close-up shot of her hard-earned, toned tummy with her head and legs cropped out of the photo.

"@goodamerican (pre quarantine abs 😔)," Kardashian captioned the mirror selfie along with a somber face emoji.

But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's friends and fans lifted her spirits in the comments of the post to remind her of how great she looks no matter what. "BODYY," stylist Dani Michelle wrote. Kardashian replied, "@danixmichelle before I ate everything in sight lol." Then one of her fans jumped in to say: "@khloekardashian we feel you! ❤️💕 Give yourself some grace. You deserve it!"