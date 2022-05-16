Khloé Kardashian Models Glittering Good American Bikini in Sexy Self-Timer Shoot: 'Sparkle Swim'

The fashion boss and reality star's new Good Swim collection is bound to be the talk of the beach

Khloé Kardashian is gearing up for a sparkly (and sexy) summer.

On Monday, the Good American founder announced the brand's latest swimwear collection, Sparkle Swim, with a series of bombshell Instagram photos of herself modeling the line.

She donned a glittery fuchsia set — which included the Sparkle Demi Top, Sparkle Better Bikini Bottom and the Sparkle Ruched Mini Dress left unbuttoned to show off her toned abs.

Kardashian honed in on the beachy vibes with her beauty as well, sporting a tousled blonde bob.

"Kisses 💋," she captioned one of the selfies that gave a closer look at the sparkly detail of the ensemble and her oversize gold hoops.

Khloe Kardashian's latest Good American swimsuit launch Sparkle Swim Credit: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Celebrities flooded the comment section with their support for the The Kardashians star. Designer Kimora Lee Simmons wrote, "Hottt ‎️‍🔥‎️‍🔥😍😍😍" while La La Anthony shared her love with a series of fire and heart emojis.

Khloe Kardashian's latest Good American swimsuit launch Sparkle Swim Credit: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The mogul has been serving swimwear styles since the launch of Good Swim in 2020.

"Swim has been in the works for nearly two years — it was our most requested category," Kardashian, 37, told PEOPLE exclusively on the launch of the brand's 30-piece swimwear collection.

"It can be extremely frustrating and challenging to find swimwear that fits right and makes you look and feel sexy," she added on the denim brand's venture into swim. "It is for that exact reason that we spent the time and resources into making this a strong collection so women can feel confident and beautiful, always."

khloe Kardashian swimwear Credit: Khloe Kardashian/ instagram

In addition to expanding Good American with the launch of Sparkle Swim and the brand's latest collaboration with Zara, Kardashian has also been busy slaying red carpets, attending her first Met Gala earlier this month.

She made her debut appearance at fashion's biggest event to celebrate the institution's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition. In honor of the evening's Gilded Glamour dress code, she wore a gold Moschino gown designed with beaded fringe and black gloves with matching shawl.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Khloé Kardashian | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Kardashian spoke with Vogue livestream co-host La La Anthony on her first Met Gala attendance. "It's so scary but it's fabulous and I'm so excited to be here," she said. "I'm so excited that we're all here together. I just had to be a part of this experience. It's something I have always wanted to do. I need a glass of champagne."