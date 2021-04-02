Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Massive Ring on That Finger — and Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment

Khloé Kardashian is showing off some sparkle!

The reality star, 36, shared a photo of her fresh manicure from nail artist Chaun Legend on Instagram Thursday, but it was the massive diamond on her left ring finger that stole the show.

Khloé captioned the post with a swath of multicolored heart emojis: "💜🤍💛🧡💚💙"

Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloé shares daughter True, left a flirty comment on the snap with a string of emojis, including the heart-eye emoji.

Khloé has been seen wearing the ring in several of her recent Instagram photos, including promos for her latest Good American drop.

Tristan Thompson's comment

Khloé and Thompson called it quits in 2019 after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend, Jordyn Woods. (Tristan has never publicly addressed it, but Woods claimed he kissed her at an afterparty at his house after a long night of drinking.) It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on Khloé in 2018 while she was pregnant with True, who turns 3 this month.

PEOPLE confirmed last summer that Khloé and Thompson had gotten back together after months of hunkering down at home with their daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In last week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé revealed that she feels pressure to talk openly about her relationship with the Boston Celtics star.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

"For me, it's like, I don't want my peers, the people I love and respect, to look at me and be like, 'Uh, this bitch,'" she said. "That's why when all this outside noise is not all around me, we are great. Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it's enjoyable. It's easy."

And while the reality star knows people will always have their opinions, she added it's been more difficult to deal with lately.

"Recently, I would say I'm really affected by what people have to say about my relationship," she said. "I'm not even able to make up my own mind because I'm so flooded with other people's opinions or criticisms. I don't even know what's happening, so why do I have to be pressured to give people answers that I don't have for myself?"

In a post for Thompson's 30th birthday last month, Khloé called the athlete her "best friend."

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," Khloé wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying photos of the pair with True.

"Thank you for showing me everything you said you would," she continued, going on to applaud Thompson as a parent and for "the best friend I have in you."