Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs in At-Home Workout Selfie Ahead of 36th Birthday

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously said she's lost "almost 60 pounds" since giving birth to daughter True in 2018

Khloé Kardashian is working on her fitness!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, put her abs on full display when she shared a few workout photos on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing a leopard-print workout outfit from her Good America label, Khloé snapped a close-up shot of her toned tummy in the mirror of her home gym.

She also posted a selfie, as well as a short video of her hard earned results set to the "Heartbreak Anniversary" by Giveon.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/instagram

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/instagram

Though posts come just a day before Khloé's 36th birthday, the mom of one is already in a celebratory mood, as seen on her Instagram Stories.

Following her workout, Khloé shared a cute video of daughter True, 2, playing in front of a heart-shaped balloon display made in her honor. In the clip, Kardashian's hallway was lined with pink balloons.

"Pre-birthday love," she wrote in the caption.

Shortly after, Khloé shared a video of a display of doughnuts spelling out "HBD Koko."

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Khloe Kardashian/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Strong Looks Better Naked author previously opened up about taking it easy with her at-home workouts and wellness routine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, telling her sister Kourtney Kardashian that hasn't focused as much on her diet lately.

"In this world, I don't really watch what I eat. That doesn't mean I'm binge-eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating," Khloé shared in a video with the Poosh founder in May, explaining that she doesn't want to "live a miserable life" where she has to deprive herself of her favorite foods.

"You never know if tomorrow's happening," she continued. "I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen."

"I know what to do if I need to buckle down," Khloé said, adding she prefers to find a good balance with diet and exercise, before telling fans, "Once you get to your goal, it's okay to maintain, and maintaining does not mean depriving yourself of the greatness of life."

During the chat, the Good American designer revealed that she has lost "almost 60 pounds" since giving birth to daughter True in 2018.

"If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand," she said. "Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal — I'm around 150. It goes up a little. When it goes into the high 140s, I'm like, ‘Woo! It's the dream.' "