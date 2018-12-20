Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body in Sexy Calvin Klein Underwear Photo

Khloé Kardashian worked hard to get her body back into shape after welcoming her daughter True in April. She’s also been very candid about her journey, from workouts to diet plans to showing off her results on Instagram.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, showed off her body in a revealing Instagram post wearing nothing but Calvin Klein intimates. “In my Calvin’s @calvinklein,” Khloé captioned a slideshow of two photos wearing a light pink Calvin Klein cotton bralette and matching Calvin Klein joggers.

Khloé pulled the whole look together with her newly dyed (but temporary!) pastel pink hair, which she debuted over the weekend.

Khloé and all her sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kim Kardashian West, 38, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21 — have worked with Calvin Klein to promote the brand’s intimates and denim line since first starring in a group ad campaign that was unveiled in Jan. 2018.

“I’ve definitely been tearing Calvin Klein ads out of magazines and putting them on my mirror for inspiration or even for body goals, so to be asked to be a part of a brand that is so legendary is really dream-like,” Khloé, who also chose to wear Calvin Klein intimates for her pregnancy reveal, said at the time.

By Aug. 2018, another Kardashian-Jenner sisters Calvin Klein ad campaign dropped, which featured an eight month pregnant Khloé.

“I think we were all a little more comfortable this time around, but shooting for Calvin Klein is always a little bit intimidating,” Khloé told PEOPLE. “I stayed calm though, and it was nice to laugh a lot with my sisters throughout the whole day.”