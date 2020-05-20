Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her 'Pre Quarantine Abs' in Revealing Close-Up Selfie

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Good American designer has admitted that she's been focusing less on her diet while social distancing

Khloé Kardashian put her abs on full display in a revealing throwback taken before she started social distancing.

While wearing her Good American Active Bralette and Thong (which is on sale right now!), the designer, 25, snapped a close-up shot of her hard-earned, toned tummy with her head and legs cropped out of the photo.

"@goodamerican (pre quarantine abs 😔)," Kardashian captioned the mirror selfie along with a somber face emoji.

But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's friends and fans lifted her spirits in the comments of the post to remind her of how great she looks no matter what. "BODYY," stylist Dani Michelle wrote. Kardashian replied, "@danixmichelle before I ate everything in sight lol." Then one of her fans jumped in to say: "@khloekardashian we feel you! ❤️💕 Give yourself some grace. You deserve it!"

A different fan wrote, "You look so good mama 😍😍😍." Kardashian answered saying, "@plussize.love bless you baby!!!! All before quarantine."

Kardashian recently opened up about her at-home workout and wellness routine during a YouTube Live Poosh chat with older sister Kourtney Kardashian. While the Good American designer is still working out while she's been isolating at home, she admitted that she hasn't focused as much on her diet lately.

"In this world, I don't really watch what I eat. That doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day. We have good diets, but I love quesadillas. I love anything True's eating," Kardashian shared, explaining that she doesn't want to "live a miserable life" where she has to deprive herself of her favorite foods.

"You never know if tomorrow's happening," she continued. "I would rather put more effort into the gym than the kitchen."