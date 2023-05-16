Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Twinning Moment with Sister Kourtney

The Good American co-founder continued to poke fun at being mistaken for her sister Kourtney by sharing a throwback photo of the two wearing matching outfits

Published on May 16, 2023 10:31 PM
Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Clint Spaulding/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian is making sure people stop confusing her with her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

After the Good American co-founder, 38, was mistaken for her 44-year-old sister by paparazzi during an outing in New York, she shared a hilarious tongue-in-cheek explainer on her Instagram Story about their differences alongside a throwback picture of the two posing in sparkling, sheer mesh bodysuits.

Khloé wore the stylish look with silver undergarments, while Kourtney opted to pair the outfit with a black bra and matching underwear. She joked about the situation even further by writing underneath the photo, "Only their mother can tell them apart."

The television personality noted in her explainer on Monday that it is easy to tell the two apart by their hair color.

Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Twinning Moment with Sister Kourtney https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/

"A few ways to tell us apart is that 99% of the time Kourt is a brunette, whereas I am 99% of the time a blonde," she wrote alongside a picture on her Instagram Story. "I get it she is hot as f---... Again, maybe this is where people blending us together because we are f------ identical in the way we look."

In a previous Instagram Story post, she added that their "height is a dead giveaway."

"Something that might help is that Kourtney is quite tiny... I am about 5 ft. 10 in.," she wrote. "This is quite a height difference, so if we're standing next to each other, even though our beauty seems to be identical to one another, the height is a dead giveaway."

While the sister-duo's other siblings include sister Kim Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian, and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, the two have often celebrated one another on social media.

Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Twinning Moment with Sister Kourtney https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/
khloe kardashian/instagram

In April, Khloé was among the earliest of the Kardashian-Jenner family to send Kourtney well wishes on her 44th birthday.

Her effusive tribute read in part: "I have loved you before even knowing how to love. I have loved you since the moment we met, and I have only loved you more with each day since. You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world. But Life doesn't seem as scary when we are facing it together. What would I do without you?"

She continued, "We are two peas in a pod. We go together like peanut butter and jelly. We are twin souls. Kourt, you are irreplaceable to me. It's hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond. Nothing will break you and I."

