Khloé Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Met Gala Photos with Kylie Jenner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are some stylish sisters!

After gracing the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, Khloé shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps of herself and her younger sister Kylie via Instagram while the two appeared to wait in an elevator.

While pouting their lips as they leaned toward each other, Khloé, 37, and Kylie, 24, proudly showed off their outfits as they posed for the camera in the first two snaps.

In the final frame, Khloé — in a chic pair of gold-framed sunglasses — is the only one looking at the camera.

For fashion's biggest night, the Good American co-founder wore a glimmering gold bead fringe Moschino gown that hugged her curves. She accessorized the look with black opera-length gloves, a matching shawl and slicked hair.

Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul delivered total bride energy on the red carpet, sporting a billowing white ballgown with a fitted corset top and a massive skirt. Rather than wearing a traditional veil, the star went with a decorated backwards white baseball cap.

The siblings were also joined by their famous family — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner — on Monday night.

On the red carpet, Khloé revealed to La La Anthony that her look came together last minute.

"We did it in like 10 days. [Moschino creative director] Jeremy [Scott] I love you. It's fab," she said.

She also opened up about her first time at the Met Gala. "It's so scary, but it's fabulous, and I'm so excited to be here," she said, adding that being with her family makes it all the more special. "I'm so excited that we're all here together. I just had to be a part of this experience. It's something I have always wanted to do. I need a glass of champagne."

As for Kylie, while sharing the story behind her Met Gala look on Instagram Monday night, she paid homage to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh in the caption of a carousel of pictures of herself getting ready.

Tagging Abloh's Off-White brand, she began, "Virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me."