Khloé Kardashian Shades Sister Kourtney's Wedding Dress: 'It Was Fine'

Khloé Kardashian told her sister Kourtney Kardashian what she really thought of her and Travis Barker's lavish wedding celebration.

While taking the Vanity Fair lie detector test, the Good American co-founder, 38, revealed to her sister that the dress she wore to exchange vows with the Blink-182 drummer during her Italian wedding ceremony was not necessarily her favorite look.

After Kourtney asked Khloé if she had a good time at her Portofino wedding, the Poosh founder followed up, "Did you like my wedding dress?"

"It was fine," Khloé answered. After laughing at the response, Kourtney turned to the woman administering the lie detector test to see if her sister was telling the truth.

"Oh my gosh, inconclusive!" Kourtney joked.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Travis Barker/Instagram

In May 2022, Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 47, tied the knot in an intimate Italian ceremony after they got legally married in Santa Barbara days before.

For their Portofino wedding, the bride wore a custom white lace Dolce & Gabbana corseted mini dress made of satin and lace that was "inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie," according to Vogue. She accessorized the look with lace pumps and a pair of tulle gloves — the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to accessory.

The mom of three also donned a cathedral-length lace veil, featuring an embroidered Virgin Mary, based on the religious iconography Barker has inked on the top of his head. The words ​​"family loyalty respect" were stitched underneath the religious motif, mirroring Barker's tattoo. The design also featured hand-embroidered flowers inspired by the gardens of Portofino.

"I mean, it was beautiful, for sure," Kourtney said of the dress in the interview. "I just would have loved to see you in that at the after-party and then something [else] prior."

NINO/GC Images; Kris Jenner /Instagram;; Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Mother of the bride Kris Jenner also wore Dolce & Gabbana when she walked her eldest child down the aisle in a light-pink, feathered, flowy Alta Moda dress with wide sleeves.

Khloé, meanwhile, stepped out in a black off-the-shoulder dress, accessorizing with sheer black gloves and a golden crown on her head.

Their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, rocked a fitted silver gown with floral print— also by Dolce & Gabbana — completing the look in dramatic eye makeup and white floral drop earrings.

Also in black? Kim Kardashian, who sported a fitted, high-neck gown with a sheer top and long sleeves, wearing a large cross in the middle of her chest.

Kourtney's second-youngest sibling, Kendall Jenner, opted for a high-neck pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with a floral and butterfly print.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But the lie detector questions didn't stop at Kourtney's wedding dress. "Do you think I changed my sense of style when I started dating Travis?" Kourtney asked her sister.

"Yes," Khloé admitted, before Kourtney followed up, "Do you like my style better now?"

"I don't know, I don't think so. It's not bad or good," Khloé replied.

"That's not a real answer," Kourtney said.

"I liked your style before, and I like your style now, but I do think this is a phase, and you'll go back to where your heart is," Khloé added.