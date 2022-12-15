Khloé Kardashian Shades Sister Kourtney's Wedding Dress: 'It Was Fine'

Khloé Kardashian admitted to her sister that she "would have loved" to have seen Kourtney wear something else for her and Travis Barker's intimate Italian wedding ceremony

By
Published on December 15, 2022 07:12 PM
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12951092c) Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian told her sister Kourtney Kardashian what she really thought of her and Travis Barker's lavish wedding celebration.

While taking the Vanity Fair lie detector test, the Good American co-founder, 38, revealed to her sister that the dress she wore to exchange vows with the Blink-182 drummer during her Italian wedding ceremony was not necessarily her favorite look.

After Kourtney asked Khloé if she had a good time at her Portofino wedding, the Poosh founder followed up, "Did you like my wedding dress?"

"It was fine," Khloé answered. After laughing at the response, Kourtney turned to the woman administering the lie detector test to see if her sister was telling the truth.

"Oh my gosh, inconclusive!" Kourtney joked.

Travis Barker/Instagram <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney kardashian</a> wedding https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker/
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Travis Barker/Instagram

In May 2022, Kourtney, 43, and Barker, 47, tied the knot in an intimate Italian ceremony after they got legally married in Santa Barbara days before.

For their Portofino wedding, the bride wore a custom white lace Dolce & Gabbana corseted mini dress made of satin and lace that was "inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie," according to Vogue. She accessorized the look with lace pumps and a pair of tulle gloves — the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to accessory.

The mom of three also donned a cathedral-length lace veil, featuring an embroidered Virgin Mary, based on the religious iconography Barker has inked on the top of his head. The words ​​"family loyalty respect" were stitched underneath the religious motif, mirroring Barker's tattoo. The design also featured hand-embroidered flowers inspired by the gardens of Portofino.

"I mean, it was beautiful, for sure," Kourtney said of the dress in the interview. "I just would have loved to see you in that at the after-party and then something [else] prior."

kourtey kardashian wedding
NINO/GC Images; Kris Jenner/Instagram;; Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Mother of the bride Kris Jenner also wore Dolce & Gabbana when she walked her eldest child down the aisle in a light-pink, feathered, flowy Alta Moda dress with wide sleeves.

Khloé, meanwhile, stepped out in a black off-the-shoulder dress, accessorizing with sheer black gloves and a golden crown on her head.

Their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, rocked a fitted silver gown with floral print— also by Dolce & Gabbana — completing the look in dramatic eye makeup and white floral drop earrings.

Also in black? Kim Kardashian, who sported a fitted, high-neck gown with a sheer top and long sleeves, wearing a large cross in the middle of her chest.

Kourtney's second-youngest sibling, Kendall Jenner, opted for a high-neck pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with a floral and butterfly print.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>/Instagram; <a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> wedding
Kylie Jenner/Instagram; TheImageDirect.com

But the lie detector questions didn't stop at Kourtney's wedding dress. "Do you think I changed my sense of style when I started dating Travis?" Kourtney asked her sister.

"Yes," Khloé admitted, before Kourtney followed up, "Do you like my style better now?"

"I don't know, I don't think so. It's not bad or good," Khloé replied.

"That's not a real answer," Kourtney said.

"I liked your style before, and I like your style now, but I do think this is a phase, and you'll go back to where your heart is," Khloé added.

