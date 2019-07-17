Khloé Kardashian doesn’t care if mom-shamers have a problem with her long fingernails.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, threw subtle shade at her critics who accused her of being unable to properly care for her 15-month-old daughter True Thompson while having an extra-long manicure.

“I’ve always had long nails. I’ve had long nails for 100 years. I’m a long nail type of girl,” she said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “Everyone told me, when you have a baby you have to have short nails. This is gross. You can’t take care of your child.”

But Kardashian explained that she’s never had a problem performing mom duties because of her nails. “If I can wipe my own ass, I can wipe my child’s ass!” the star laughed. “I mean I’m actually looking at hers. So, it’s a lot easier.”

Kardashian previously called out mom-shamers on social media who continued to comment on the length of her nails.

The backlash first started when the star posted a photo of her matte red mani on Instagram, which had some of her followers pointing out that her nails did not seem conducive to changing a baby’s diapers.

“Omg how can you handle a baby with those nails,” one social media user wrote, with another commenting on how it would be difficult to change diapers with long nails.

And one user pointed out that Kardashian “had the nails of a woman who pays other people to do everything for her.”

But Kardashian shut down the hate without missing a beat.

“It’s annoying when people talk about my nails,” she began her Tweet. “Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. 🙄 happy Monday to you.”