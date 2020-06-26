"My heart is with blonde. But sometimes a girl just needs to change," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She's Back to Brown Hair: 'I Need Something a Little Different'

Khloé Kardashian may be a natural brunette, but she's a blonde at heart.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, set the record straight about her ever-changing hair color on Thursday, responding to a fan account that posted a poll asking Twitter users to choose between “blonde Khloé” and “brunette Khloé”

“My heart is with blonde. But sometimes a girl just needs to change,” Kardashian tweeted. “I’ll always go back to blonde I just think I need a little something different right now.”

And when one fan asked how the Good American mogul keeps up with the high maintenance routine of bleaching naturally dark brown hair, Kardashian admitted, “it’s so f****** annoying!”

“That’s why [in] quarantine I just couldn’t keep up with it,” she wrote. “I said f*** it I’m just gonna go dark.”

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/ Twitter

Fans seemingly had mixed feelings about Kardashian's response, with some missing her platinum color and others loving her natural look.

"I’m side eyeing everyone who voted blonde she’s been blonde for so long l need some brunette," one social media user joked. A second wrote, "we know blonde will always win !!!!"

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

In May, the reality star made headlines when she debuted a new shade of "bronde" hair color on Instagram.

Many fans loved the darker hue, but other were quick to call out Kardashian for appearing to have had help from her colorist while Californians were still under a stay-at-home mandate and hair salons were closed.

Meghan McCain was one of the first to point out the timing of Kardashian's color change in a tweet. "Is it bad my reaction to the Khloe Kardashian picture going viral isn’t about the photo but that she changed her hair color - and it’s yet another celebrity getting their hair done when we’re not supposed to...." The View co-host wrote.

Others felt the same way. "Why can Khloe Kardashian get her hair dyed in quarantine then?? Cause I’m about to up and walk to Calabasas to see her stylist," one person tweeted.

However, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian's hair switch-up wasn't new.

“The photo was taken a while ago,” the insider said at the time.

Kardashian's longtime colorist Tracey Cunningham, who took her from platinum to bronde, also confirmed that the Good American designer's color change was a throwback.