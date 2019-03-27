Khloé Kardashian gifted a fan a box filled with Good American clothes after the woman revealed she’d have to work “extra shifts” to afford a pair of jeans by the reality star.

“I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention,” Kaelynn Abner wrote alongside a photo of herself in a variety of pieces from the line, including a denim skirt, shorts and a camouflage workout set.

“I have adored @KhloeKardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes. I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive.”

Kardashian, 34, expressed her excitement over Abner receiving the package writing, “I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul.”

On March 15, Abner revealed on Twitter that she would have to work “20 hours in order to afford @KhloeKardashian jeans.”

“I’m in love with them… catch me picking up extra shifts,” Abner added.

The tweet caught the eye of Kardashian, who responded “Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them.”

Kardashian’s tweet prompted a number of social media users to slam the Revenge Body host as insensitive.

“Not to sound like a hater but this actually upsets me!! Someone had to work a stupid amount of hours to afford ONE pair of jeans. A millionaire thinks it’s ‘cute’ that ppl have to calculate & think how many hours they have to work to afford little things.” one fan tweeted.

“Sick. She doesn’t even realize how tone deaf this is bc she’s been rich her whole life lol. Being poor is so cute! lol,” another fan wrote.

Some social media users even suggested that Kardashian should give Abner a discount or a pair of jeans for free.

“Give her a coupon code or a discount or something. Damn,” one tweet read.

“Just send her free jeans,” another user wrote.

After Abner shared the news that Kardashian did, in fact, treat her to a new wardrobe, a number of fans commended Kardashian in the comment section.

“This is just lovely @KhloeKardashian is definitely the best! I can’t believe people even ripped into her like that over a little rest of the world did!” one fan wrote.

Kardashian launched Good American in fall 2016 with business partner Emma Grede as a body positive, size-inclusive denim line. It’s since expanded into activewear, shapewear and an array of clothing.

“I think what was so crucial to Emma and I, is creating a designer denim that was still trendy and cool and edgy that went into a variety of sizes that for some reason, the market feels like they don’t need to produce, which is really unfair,” Kardashian said of the label, which features denim ranging from size 0 to 24.

“I used to be a girl that would walk into a boutique and they didn’t have my size of denim and I was really body shamed into being too overweight. I couldn’t fit into their denim,” she added. “So I’m fighting for all the real girls and all the girls with hips and curves, yes!”

Khloé Kardashian in Good America Steve Granitz/WireImage

In addition to creating a brand that encourages body positivity, Kardashian makes sure to include her baby daughter True in her business.

A couple of weeks ago, Kardashian’s 11-month-old daughter joined the reality star on “her first photo shoot with mama” for Good American.

Kardashian rocked a pair of light-wash jeans and a white crop top showing off her toned abs, while little True looked ready for spring in a delicate all-white look, complete with a dress and matching flower crown.

“Good American! Baby True!” Kardashian said in her first clip shared on her Instagram Stories, bouncing her daughter before the pair posed in front of an open refrigerator together and True looked more than comfortable in front of the flashing cameras.

“She’s a star,” the proud mom wrote over one clip featuring True responding to photographers saying her name by turning and pulling adorable faces for the shots, looking straight into the camera.

Khloé Kardashian and True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The sweet moment came just a month after Kardashian split with True’s father NBA baller Tristan Thompson following the news that he allegedly hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Since the scandal, Kardashian has been left feeling conflicted on how to celebrate True’s birthday next month with Thompson, 27, around.

“Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved,” a source told PEOPLE. “She can’t see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.”