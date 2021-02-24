Khloé Kardashian Says New Good American Campaign Isn't a 'Photoshop Fail': 'It's the Camera Lens'

Khloé Kardashian's setting the record straight about her "elongated" appearance in the latest Good American campaign.

When Kardashian's fashion label, which recently launched its first footwear collection, dropped a new campaign featuring the star modeling the show designs, some fans pointed out that her feet and fingers appeared disproportionally long and stretched out. But it didn't take long for Kardashian, 36, to jump on Twitter to explain the photos, noting that they aren't a "Photoshop fail" like some commenters were led to believe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"HA I'm cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers," the Good American co-founder tweeted.

She continued, "It's just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching 🤣🤣."

Then Kardashian re-posted one of the photos that showed her wearing the Good American Icon Pump. In the shot, her feet looked much larger than normal, but with a laugh she tweeted, "How could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! 🤪"

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wasn't going to let the haters bring her down and ultimately loves how the shoot turned out. "It's the angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f---ing cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see," Kardashian said on Twitter. "Either way, I'm happy with them."

She also clarified the length of her fingers in another Good American campaign pic. "Not to worry! I don't have freakishly long fingers. It's the lens! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ I can't believe I'm even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn't get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it's not a "photoshop fail". Have a great day 💋," Kardashian said.

Kardashian added: "I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! I have so many more photos to post and I'm so excited about it! Stay tuned! Hope the 'concern and confusion' is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie 💋."

The reality star has never shied away from shutting down the haters who accuse her of altering photos.

While many fans and friends of the star commented saying how stunning in a selfie she shared that was captioned, "good vibes only," others accused her of editing the image. "Your eyes got pulled back too much," one person wrote.