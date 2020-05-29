"From my weekly face transplant clearly," the reality star sarcastically replied to one of her social media critics

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Instagram Troll Who Asks Why She Looks 'So Different' in New Photos

Khloé Kardashian is responding to criticism about her recent Instagram posts.

After fans and followers speculated about her new look in a series of photos last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, shared three more selfies that have people talking in the comment section — but this time, Kardashian is clapping back at the haters.

When one user asked, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” the reality star sarcastically responded, “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”

In the photos posted on Thursday, the Good American founder looks flawless in an Off-White printed mesh turtleneck, diamond stud earrings and a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She completed the full-glam look with neutral brown eyeshadow, rosy pink blush and plenty of lip-gloss.

“The Mondayest Thursday ever 🤪” the star captioned the post.

Last week, Kardashian debuted a new hair color in a slideshow of Instagram photos alongside a very cheeky caption.

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋," she captioned the post.

In the first shot, Kardashian is smiling widely as her freshly colored blonde and brunette tresses — that are style in loose waves — rest on her shoulders.

For the next two shots, the Revenge Body star opted for a flirty pout, posing with her head to the side.

Kardashian tagged celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm for bringing her new quarantine look to life.

In the comment section of the post, Kardashian, who has been self-isolating with her 2-year-old daughter True amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic revealed, "A little switch up is needed," in response to Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart, who wrote, "Omg."

Kardashian's momager Kris Jenner also raved over the new look writing, "My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!!! Wow!!!!!"

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a flirty comment from her ex Tristan Thompson.

“Baddie,” he wrote underneath the image, alongside a red heart emoji. “P.S. I’m all for the caption.”