Double take! Khloé Kardashian recreated one of Kylie Jenner‘s sexy swimsuit shots (all the way down to her pose!) during her vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, modeled the exact same belted Western-inspired one piece (which retails for $195) from We Wore What blogger Danielle Bernstein's swimwear collaboration with Onia that Jenner, 21, sported during her own Turks & Caicos getaway in January 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to wearing the same swimsuit, Kardashian also posed in the same position that Jenner did to snap a picture for her Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While Jenner wore a wide brimmed straw hat to complete her look, Kardashian opted for oversize aviator sunglasses and wore her hair in corn row braids.

“I never want to leave,” Kardashian captioned her photo.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Barefaced Beauties! The Kardashian-Jenner Crew’s Best Makeup-Free Selfies

Sharing another photo from her sunny Turks and Caicos vacation, Kardashian wore a neon White Fox bikini top ($64.95) and bottoms ($34.95) with a Lack of Color hat while holding 1-year-old daughter True Thompson, who looked stylish herself in a patterned PilyQ Kids one piece bathing suit ($64).

Also on the girls’ trip were sister Kourtney Kardashian and BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Kardashian’s serene snaps come days after TMZ shared an advance clip of the star’s appearance on Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser, where she praised True’s dad, her ex Tristan Thompson, for being a present, attentive father.

“I know [True’s] dad is a great person,” she said, adding of the 28-year-old NBA player’s presence at their daughter’s first birthday bash last month, “I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it.”

The party marked the first time Kardashian and Thompson had been seen together since news of his cheating scandal involving former family friend Jordyn Woods broke in February.