Khloé Kardashian Rocks Same Metallic Mini Dress First Worn by Sister Kourtney Kardashian

The high-shine silver paillette design, featuring a low neck and short hem, Khloé rocked on stage was first spotted on her older sister, Kourtney, one year ago. The Poosh founder, 42, wore the dress during the family's tropical getaway to celebrate Kim Kardashian West's 40th birthday last fall.

In another post Khloé, who also accepted Keeping Up With the Kardashians' award for Best Reality Show, thanked the People's Choice Awards for her win: "I can not believe I won Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality Show. Thank you all so so much! From the bottom of my heart I am truly so grateful and humbled. What an amazing journey this has been ✨"