Khloé Kardashian has a breast implants on the brain.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians which aired on Thursday, the Good American founder admitted that she's thought about getting her boobs done for a "fuller" look.

While chatting with her momager Kris Jenner, who's seen in the scene recovering from her hip replacement surgery, Kardashian, 38, said that she's considered/ the idea before.

"I'm really contemplating getting my boobs done. It's just something I think about all the [time]," she confessed.

Although on bed rest, Jenner seemed to be fully on board with the idea, even admitting that she's interested undergoing the procedure herself.

"Let's do it together!" Jenner, 66, exclaimed, before asking if "mother-daughter boob jobs" are "weird."

In a solo confessional, the mom of two further explained why she's thought about going under the knife again.

"I'm wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all of the time," Kardashian shared. "When you see me in a bikini I don't have cleavage like my sisters [who] have this ample cleavage." (However that didn't stop her from posing confidently for a sexy self-timer photoshoot in her Good American Sparkle Swim line.)

"You just gotta see 'em without this top on," she concluded.

Cosmetic surgery has been a popular topic for Kardashian.

While appearing on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion last June, she opened up about the previous work she's done — including injections, botox (which she "horribly" reacted to) and a nose job — shutting down rumors that claim the star has had "12 face transplants."

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen.

"Everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? No one's ever asked me," she continued to tell the Bravo producer, who she shared was the first person to ever ask her about the change in an interview.

In May, during her appearance on Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the reality television superstar said that she was "offended" by the hearsay.

"It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I've had 12 face transplants. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I have?' I was like, 'That's crazy,'" Kardashian told Hirsch. "It didn't bother me. It offended me. I just couldn't figure out why people thought that."

"Like, I want everyone to know. … I don't care to lie about it. But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why" people think that, she continued. "That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I'm good."