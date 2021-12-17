Khloé Kardashian Brings Her Abs — and Natural Curly Hair — to Instagram Photo Shoot

Khloé Kardashian admits it "is hard for me" to embrace her curly texture

Khloé Kardashian's embracing her curly side!

Though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, often wears her hair in various heat-styled looks, she decided to lean into her voluminous curly texture — and everyone seems obsessed with it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian rocked her bouncy, Farrah Fawcett-like 'do as she posed for a few sultry photos where she put her hard-earned abs on full display. In one pic, Kardashian lifted up her skin-tight tank and gazed down at her rock-hard six-pack. She tagged her longtime trainer, Coach Joe Bouraïma, to give him credit for helping her achieve her fitness goals.

Kardashian's hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons' commented on the star's Instagram post and thanked her for letting him experiment with her curly texture. "Loveeee working with your natural texture!!! We need more curly looks!!!! 🌀🌀🌀," he said.

She replied, "@andrewfitzsimons CURLY!!!!!!! Wooohoooo you know this is hard for me lol."

Plenty of other friends and family filled Kardashian's comments section to compliment her new look. "You are amazing my bunny!!!!!! 🙌❤️😍," Kris Jenner said.

Scott Disick wrote, "Fine American." Said Khadijah Haqq McCray, "That's some good hair."

Kardashian's abs-baring Instagram photos come days after the news of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity.

Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True, is currently being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support and pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Nichols gave birth to the baby boy last week, her rep told PEOPLE.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE last week that Khloé "knows about the baby," and confirmed that she and Thompson "were together in March," when he admitted to having sex with Nichols, per the court documents.

"Khloé's family always tried to support her," they added. "They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloé's heart multiple times."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum and the NBA player have been on and off for several years, and most recently split in June. In August, a source said the duo were continuing to "keep things friendly" post-breakup for True's sake.