Khloé Kardashian Responds to Fan Asking If She Was 'Banned' from Met Gala: 'Absolutely Not True'
The Good American designer has yet to attend the annual, star-studded event
Khloé Kardashian is squashing rumors surrounding her absence at this year's Met Gala.
On Tuesday, a fan asked the Good American founder to "clarify" speculation that she hasn't been asked to attend. There was also gossip circling that Khloé has been "banned" from the event, E! News reported.
"Khloé now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumors are true because I'll burn that dinosaurs bones @KhloeKardashian please clarify thank u," the fan wrote on Twitter.
Khloé was quick to respond, writing back: "Absolutely NOT True."
Khloe's Met Gala absence sparked conversation on social media after her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner attended the soirée earlier this month. Khloe and her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian have yet to attend the event. Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, has attended the Met Gala four times, but did not hit the red carpet at this year.
While Khloé has not yet made her Met Gala debut, she's made sure to cheer on her family who have attended.
"I seriously can not get over how incredible my sisters look tonight!!!! I'm dreaming of them," Khloé tweeted during the 2019 gala.
This year, Kim, 40, showed up to the annual event in a black Balenciaga ensemble that covered her entire body, including her face. Her ex-husband, Kanye West, helped introduce the reality star and the designer.
"Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga."
The source added that West had encouraged his ex-wife "to push creativity and people's imagination through art" like fashion. "It's the ultimate confidence," they added.
Kendall, 25, stepped out in a in a sheer crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture gown over a corset bodysuit. A sparkling high-neck choker and retro updo completed the look.
If it seemed familiar, it's because it was an apparent homage to Audrey Hepburn's iconic Givenchy gown from the pivotal ball scene in My Fair Lady. The supermodel posted a clip of from the iconic film and a black-and-white photo of Hepburn wearing the crystal-embellished dress on her Instagram Story before hitting the red carpet.
Several stars made their Met Gala debut in 2021, including big names like: Addison Rae, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and Megan Fox.