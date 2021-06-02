The star clarified that she only looks to be the same height as sister Kylie Jenner because of the way she's posing

Khloé Kardashian Explains Why She Looks Like She's 'Shrinking' in Recent Instagram Photo

No, Khloé Kardashian is not shrinking — she's just mastered the art of posing.

Earlier this week, the Good American mogul, 36, responded to a fan wondering how she appears to be the same height as Kylie Jenner in a recent Instagram photo (even though Khloé is 5'10" and her 23-year-old sister is just 5'6").

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"left pic giving STALLION, right pic giving average height," the Twitter user captioned two photos of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star. "and kylie is like 5'6" right?????? @khloekardashian WHAT'S TEA? how tall are you? stop shrinking. shrink AFTER we meet."

Khloé chimed in with her own reply. "Hahahaha I love you. So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I'm leaning so I look a little shorter. Does that make sense? I don't wanna look like a giant standing next to her," Khloé explained, adding, "Although she is perfect height."

When another Twitter user remarked that they are "insecure" about their height, Khloé replied that she "absolutely" loves being 5'10".

"Embrace your height! You're so beautiful! Strut your stuff! We are well [sic] we don't have. Sadly but I'm telling you that you're perfect just the way you are are," Khloé continued.

She clarified to another Twitter user that she might not technically hit 5'10" but she she says so anyway. "I am between five 9 1/2 and 510 thank you very much. Ok really 5'9.5 but I think 5'10 sounds nicer."

The photo of Khoé and Kylie in question was snapped at Kendall Jenner's star-studded 818 Tequila launch event at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood last week. Khloé wore a '90s-inspired tube top with leather joggers to support her supermodel sister, 25, while Kylie chose a vintage Versace plunging corset lace up jumpsuit from the label's spring/summer 1992 collection.

In addition to the Kar-Jenner crew, several of Kendall's famous friends also supported her new business venture, including BFF Hailey Baldwin, as well as Kate Hudson and Katy Perry.

Kim, 40, was particularly supportive of her younger sister, sharing footage on her Instagram Story that showed her going around to the party attendees and asking them to review the tequila.

Baldwin, 24, also gave an impromptu testimonial to Kim, telling the camera, "818 to me means a great time and it's the best tequila I've ever had!"

Khloe Kardashian Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kim also filmed Perry, 36, giving a toast "to female entrepreneurship" while everyone around her, including Hudson, cheered and took a shot of the tequila.