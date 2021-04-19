Khloé Kardashian Schools Instagram Critic: 'Only Insecure People Tear Other People Down'

Khloé Kardashian shared a poignant and thoughtful response when a social media hater left a not-so-nice message on one of her most recent Instagram posts.

When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, spent a girls' night out with all five of her sisters, she got all dressed up in a mesmerizing, cobalt blue space-inspired catsuit and posed for some trippy photos in front of a James Turrell work of art. Kardashian simply captioned the photos with UFO emojis and said, "AVATAR."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While friends, family and fans flooded Kardashian's post with loving comments, one person left a critical message that the star couldn't help but respond to. "If insecurity was a person 😥," said the Instagram commenter.

khloe kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian answered: "Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness! I'm sorry that you're hurting 💙."

khloe kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

khloe kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Good American co-founder told PEOPLE last month that she likes to keep her Instagram page an "uplifting and positive space."

"I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don't highlight it as much as we do the negative," she said. So rather than dwell on social media shaming and the haters, Kardashian prefers to "highlight the positive" on her social media feed by sharing uplifting quotes and mantras. "Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see," she explained.

khloe kardashian Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also utilizes social media to set the record straight when rumors start to spiral out of control. Earlier this month, an unedited, unauthorized bikini photo of Kardashian began circulating on the internet. She initially stayed silent about the photo, but a few days later she shared her own "unretouched and unfiltered" videos and photos of her body along with an explanation of why she was upset.

"The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are," she wrote.

Kardashian said that she was often called the "fat" or "ugly" sister and after hearing it enough "you will start to believe it." She continued, "This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

The mom to True, who turns 3 on April 12, said that she chooses to edit her photos and use filters to "present myself to the world the way I want to be seen," and feels that it's no different from wearing makeup or getting a manicure.