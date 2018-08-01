The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have more than 462,000,000 Instagram followers combined. (For context, that’s greater than the population of the United States.) Thanks to their vast social media reach and business empires, Kylie, 20, Kendall, 22, Khloé, 34, Kim, 37, and Kourtney, 39, are the leading trendsetters for the style and beauty industries. So it’s no surprise that Calvin Klein enlisted reality TV’s original Fab Five once again to star together in the brand’s second installment of its #MyCalvins underwear and denim campaign shot by famed photographer Willy Vanderperre. (Plus, the KarJenners never shy away from stripping down to their skivvies the name of fashion.)

“I think we were all a little more comfortable this time around, but shooting for Calvin Klein is always a little bit intimidating,” Khloé, who was eight and a half months pregnant for the shoot, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue.

But her loyal sisters made sure that she felt comfortable and safe on set — and loved on her bump whenever possible.

“I stayed calm though, and it was nice to laugh a lot with my sisters throughout the whole day.”

Since the shoot, Khloé welcomed daughter True on April 12 with NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And now that she’s a busy new mom, her go-to Calvin Klein underwear pieces are the soft sports bras.

“I like a little more support, and they definitely give me that,” she shares. “I never want to take them off.”

The KarJenner-fronted Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans fall 2018 campaign “continues the journey of the globally recognized #MYCALVINS movement,” according to the brand. Fans of the brand are encouraged to demonstrate what family means to them by using Join Our Family #MYCALVINS on social media and uploading images to a live gallery on Calvin Klein’s website.

That sentiment of unity and family resonates big with the Kardashian-Jenner brood. 2018 has been an exciting year of growth for the first family of reality TV, with the recent births of Kim and Kanye’s third child born via surrogate, Chicago West, Kylie and Travis Scott’s daughter Stomi Webster and of Khloe’s little True rounding out the baby boom.

When their debut Calvin Klein underwear ads dropped in January 2018, Chicago was just born, Kylie had yet to confirm her pregnancy personally and Khloé was hot off revealing her pregnancy news in a Calvin Klein-clad baby bump photo on Instagram alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“As sisters, we talk to each other all the time,” Kourtney said during the first campaign shoot. “We’re definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana.”