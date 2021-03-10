Khloé Kardashian only wants to put positive energy out into the world.

With so much hate and negativity flooded on social media, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, focuses on spreading uplifting messages instead — and she has no plans on stopping anytime soon.

"I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don't highlight it as much as we do the negative," Kardashian tells PEOPLE when we caught up with the star for her new IPSY collaboration.

Rather than dwell on social media shaming and the haters, Kardashian prefers to "highlight the positive" on her social media feed by sharing uplifting quotes and mantras. "Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see," she explains.

While she admits that some people read too deeply into her posts ("They like to make it about something that it has nothing to be about," Kardashian says), the Good American co-founder has been inspired by her followings' response to the mantras she shares.

"It's something that's so simple. To pass it on and see the number of reposts that it gets, it keeps showing me that, 'Okay, people do need this. They do need this push.' I don't think there's a downside to it, so I just figure why not keep trying to have a little bit more positivity. And it gets me going through my days. I sometimes just post things because either it spoke to me, but that doesn't mean I'm going through it. That doesn't mean you're in that stage in your life currently. But I still know what's uplifting and positive and happy," Kardashian says.

Now that the star's entered her mid-'30s, she feels more confident than ever before and less concerned about what others have to say.

"I think you become more confident in saying 'no.' There are so many things I did because someone encouraged me to, or wear or, 'Try this thing.' You just do it because it's either 'a trend' or somebody encouraging you to do so," Kardashian says. "Now if I don't like something, I'm very okay with saying no. Respectfully, no, it's just not my thing or I'm not comfortable doing that. It's confidence in what your own identity is or how you want to see yourself."