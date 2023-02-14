Lifestyle Style Khloé Kardashian Posts Sexy Bikini Shots Taken by Kendall Jenner: 'When Your Sister Knows Your Angles' The Kardashians star wore a metallic two-piece in the series of Instagram photos posted Tuesday By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 14, 2023 11:56 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Khloe Kardashian . Photo: Khloe Kardashian Instagram Khloé Kardashian isn't leaving much to the imagination. The Kardashians star posted a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday posing in a teeny tiny metallic bikini. The shots were captured by her little supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, who Kardashian called out in her caption. "When your sister knows your angles 📸 @kendalljenner," the reality TV star wrote alongside the carousel of photos. Kardashian perfectly accessorized her bikini with several gold and silver bracelets and a black pair of shades. The Good American founder skipped shoes but her fingers and toes were painted a pretty bright red. The bikini pics come one week after Kardashian posted photos posing in a head-to-toe leopard catsuit. She wore the stunning outfit to a private dinner celebrating Corey Gamble's recent Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. Khloé Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Leopard-Print Outfit — Including a Body-Hugging Catsuit! "Wearing classic Leopard Dolce to a @dolcegabbana event feels right.," she wrote alongside the carousel of photos. "Meow 🐆🐾 wearing my #CiaoKim collection." Kardashian's look featured a full-body leopard catsuit that went to her wrists and ankles as well as another leopard corset bodysuit on top. The reality starlet rocked a long fur leopard-print over the catsuit that she let casually fall around her shoulders. Kardashian accessorized the outfit with leopard-print gloves and boots and simple stud earrings. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kardashian kept her makeup true to her signature style: a black lined eye and nude lip and her long blonde hair was pulled up into a high ponytail to top off the look. The 38-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is no stranger to rocking head-turning looks. RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Wears Abs-Baring Gown as She Joins Kim Kardashian (Dressed in Vinyl!) at CFDA Awards In December, Kardasian twinned with mom Kris Jenner as the duo made a glam appearance at the People's Choice Awards to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians. Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit.