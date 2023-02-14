Khloé Kardashian Posts Sexy Bikini Shots Taken by Kendall Jenner: 'When Your Sister Knows Your Angles'

The Kardashians star wore a metallic two-piece in the series of Instagram photos posted Tuesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 11:56 AM
When your sister knows your angles @kendalljenner
Khloe Kardashian . Photo: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé Kardashian isn't leaving much to the imagination.

The Kardashians star posted a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday posing in a teeny tiny metallic bikini. The shots were captured by her little supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, who Kardashian called out in her caption.

"When your sister knows your angles 📸 @kendalljenner," the reality TV star wrote alongside the carousel of photos.

Kardashian perfectly accessorized her bikini with several gold and silver bracelets and a black pair of shades. The Good American founder skipped shoes but her fingers and toes were painted a pretty bright red.

The bikini pics come one week after Kardashian posted photos posing in a head-to-toe leopard catsuit.

She wore the stunning outfit to a private dinner celebrating Corey Gamble's recent Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

"Wearing classic Leopard Dolce to a @dolcegabbana event feels right.," she wrote alongside the carousel of photos. "Meow 🐆🐾 wearing my #CiaoKim collection."

Kardashian's look featured a full-body leopard catsuit that went to her wrists and ankles as well as another leopard corset bodysuit on top.

The reality starlet rocked a long fur leopard-print over the catsuit that she let casually fall around her shoulders. Kardashian accessorized the outfit with leopard-print gloves and boots and simple stud earrings.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian kept her makeup true to her signature style: a black lined eye and nude lip and her long blonde hair was pulled up into a high ponytail to top off the look.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is no stranger to rocking head-turning looks.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Wears Abs-Baring Gown as She Joins Kim Kardashian (Dressed in Vinyl!) at CFDA Awards

In December, Kardasian twinned with mom Kris Jenner as the duo made a glam appearance at the People's Choice Awards to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians.

Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit.

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Leopard-Print Outfit
Khloé Kardashian Wears Head-to-Toe Leopard-Print Outfit — Including a Body-Hugging Catsuit!
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian twin in bikinis
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Pose in Matching Bikinis for Sultry Poolside Photoshoot: 'My Twin'
Kendall Jenner Dons Tiny Thong
Kendall Jenner Wears Teeny-Tiny Thong Bikini in New Beach Pics — See Her Daring Look!
kendall jenner/instagram
Kendall Jenner Goes Topless in a Series of Moody Instagram Selfies — and Her Sisters Pile on the Praise
Molly Sims Wears Two Teeny-Tiny Bikinis on Vacation
Molly Sims Shows Off Her Itty-Bitty Bikini Style on Vacation: 'Girls Trip Activated'
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Doja Cat Iconic Looks
Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
See What the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah Party, from Latex to Lace
Kylie Jenner wears sister Khloé's Good American vinyl bikini
Kylie Jenner Wears a Tiny Vinyl Bikini with Furry Boots in Chilly Aspen – See Her Steamy Photoshoot! 
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12951092c) Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022
Khloé Kardashian Shades Sister Kourtney's Wedding Dress: 'It Was Fine'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2yyq5NYwS/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/kourtneykardash/?hl=en. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
See Every Festive Look the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Their New Year's Eve Parties
2022 AMA's Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at His Fashion Critics: 'Keep Your Insecurities to Yourself' 
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian Wears Abs-Baring Gown as She Joins Kim Kardashian (Dressed in Vinyl!) at CFDA Awards