Khloé Kardashian‘s stripping down for her sister’s lifestyle website.

To support Kourtney Kardashian‘s newest business endeavor — Poosh, a digital healthy lifestyle destination — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 35, posed for a steamy shoot while completely naked. With the side of her body facing the camera, Kardashian kneels on a bed to reveal a hint of her backside, while maintaining some modesty by covering her chest with some bed sheets.

Poosh is using the skin-baring photo of Kardashian to promote the Good American designer’s “Khloé’s Slow Jams Playlist,” which she curated with the site “to get you connected with your feelings.”

Just days prior, Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson left a flirty comment on the star’s Instagram photo when took it back to 1992 and recreated an iconic look from late icon Anna Nicole Smith‘s Guess ads.

The NBA star wrote “Perfection” with a heart-eye emoji in then comments of Kardashian’s post, as reported by E! News. (The comment has since been deleted.)

Kardashian and Thompson officially split earlier this year after a rocky relationship. In April 2018, Thompson first allegedly cheated on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter. Though the couple reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered. By February 2019, things ended for good after he kissed Kardashian’s longtime family friend (and Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF), 21-year-old Jordyn Woods.

However, the pair are working together to positively co-parent their 17-month-old daughter, True Thompson. A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the NBA player is making an effort to be in a “good place” with Kardashian, for the sake of True.

“Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True,” the source told PEOPLE. “He’s committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloé.”