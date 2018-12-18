Khloé Kardashian's Hairstylist Used This $7 Product to Color Her Hair Pastel Pink

Good news! Recreating Khloé Kardashian‘s pale pink mermaid-like hair color won’t cost you a fortune at the salon.

When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, wanted to experiment with a new hue without the long-term commitment, pro hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons turned to a drugstore favorite from L'Oréal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Khloé and I had some time the other day and I was sharing with her how much better spray on colors have become in recent years (remember those crunchy color sprays from the early 00s? Yikes!). She was down to try, since it washes right out, so we did a little mini glam and photo shoot for fun!” Fitzsimons tells PEOPLE.

To distribute the L'Oréal Paris Colorista evenly throughout Kardashian’s platinum blonde highlights, Fitzsimons spritzed the temporary color through small sections of her hair from root to tip, holding the can about four to six inches away and running his fingers through to distribute it as needed.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

For a softer effect, the pro left some areas of Kardashian’s hair unsprayed so some of her blonde color still showed through.

Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Colorista Temporary Hair Dye in Pastel Pink, $7.49; walmart.com

“She loved it, she’s always down to try new things and this was definitely a new vibe for her,” Fitzsimons says, who also added another touch of color to Kardashian’s hair on Monday when she visited her Good American pop-up store in Glendale, C.A.

RELATED PHOTOS: Shop Khloé Kardashian’s All-Time Favorite Beauty Products

Kardashian shared a photo of her pretty pink look captioning it, “Make your story so beautiful- mermaids have trouble believing it’s true.”

The star’s sister Kourtney Kardashian appeared to approve of her new look by writing in the comments, “What would the whales think by beautiful mermaid sister?”

Kardashian first debuted the fun color on Saturday with a post shared on her Instagram, which her boyfriend Tristan Thompson seemed to love.

In the comments Thompson wrote, “😍😍😍❤️❤️” and Kardashian lovingly replied back with, “😍😍😍.”